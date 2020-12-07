After loss to Iowa, Illinois football still trying to get over the hump with rivalry game against Northwestern looming

The loss against the Hawkeyes came after a two-game win streak that looked like Illinois had, in fact, put everything together with a senior-heavy roster that was at almost full health following a brush with COVID-19. And for 17 minutes against the Hawkeyes, that seemed to be the case.

Smith can't point to the exact moment things switched. Iowa picking up a first down on fourth-and-3, trailing by 14, in the second quarter may have been the start. That play led to a touchdown pass on the next play to cut the lead in half. Then there were the three consecutive three-and-outs by the Illinois offense that abruptly stopped moving the ball.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Call it a combination of things.

Offensive coordinator Rod Smith said it wasn't so much of Iowa adjusting as it was Illinois losing its fundamentals. He continuously talked about the team lacking in execution and fundamentals against the Hawkeyes, befuddling given the team's overall experience in college football and within Rod Smith's system. The miscues came from all over the offense: On the line, wrong throws, wrong routes. No one was clear of mistakes.