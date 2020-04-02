As NFL draft preparations go remote, here’s how the top prospects from Illinois and Illinois State have adjusted

More difficult has been pondering what the coronavirus pandemic means for his and his family’s future.

He has a lawyer helping with his official documents to transition from a student to a worker in the U.S., though he said the process is likely on hold for now. But he also wonders when he might be able to share his career with his whole family. He recalled always being one of the first players on team buses after games because the others were talking to their families.

“I was hoping that by my rookie year, things could change and my dad could come and everybody could be over here,” Betiku said. “But things happen with this coronavirus, and you wonder how long are the borders going to be tight? And the other countries, how fast can they handle the situation?

“The U.S. is one of the most developed countries, and it’s still struggling. And that question comes to your mind: When is immigration going to be open to other countries? Is that dream going to be a possibility?

“You just don’t know the outcome. It’s really sad. But it’s all the motivation to keep doing what I’m doing, just keep playing and hopefully one day it happens.”

James Robinson, Illinois State running back