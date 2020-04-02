As NFL draft preparations go remote, here’s how the top prospects from Illinois and Illinois State have adjusted

The public portion of the NFL draft in Las Vegas was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. NFL facilities are closed to all but essential personnel until at least April 8. Pro days and in-person visits for teams to get to know draft prospects better are banned.
But Commissioner Roger Goodell’s memo to NFL teams Thursday was clear. Despite the many limitations, the draft will go on as planned April 23-25.
According to the memo ESPN released, the NFL Management Council Executive Committee was “unanimous and unequivocal that the draft should go forward as scheduled.”
The limitations make evaluations of prospects more difficult. They also disrupt the training plans for college players preparing for one of the biggest moments of their careers.
Players are affected differently by various factors, including whether they were invited to the NFL combine, if they got their pro day in before such events were canceled, if they have medical issues that might concern teams and whether they come from big or small schools.
Illinois’ Oluwole Betiku Jr. and Illinois State’s James Robinson shared with the Tribune how the coronavirus restrictions have altered their draft preparations.
Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois defensive lineman
For Oluwole Betiku Jr., the NFL restrictions have posed challenges, but he doesn’t worry about those as much as everything else going on in the world.
Betiku immigrated from Nigeria in 2013. His father and brother still live there, and shutdowns have started with the hope of containing COVID-19. His mother and sister are in Dallas, where he was stationed earlier in his offseason training.
But after his gym shut down in Dallas, Betiku has since moved to train in California, where he attended high school and initially college at USC.
“I really envy people when I watch videos and I see people quarantined with their immediate family,” Betiku said. “They’re all having fun. They’re shooting videos. I’m not going to have that.”
Betiku, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher, had nine sacks and 13 tackles for a loss in his lone season at Illinois after transferring from USC. He didn’t receive a combine invitation, but he was “really thankful” to have participated in Illinois’ March 9 pro day. He was happy with those results and doesn’t find the move to home training -- with some cones, a ladder, a medicine ball and a jump rope -- that difficult.
“I’ve always been the type to train myself because I didn’t grow up with nice gyms,” he said. “Everything I did growing up was home gyms and working out at home.”
More difficult has been pondering what the coronavirus pandemic means for his and his family’s future.
He has a lawyer helping with his official documents to transition from a student to a worker in the U.S., though he said the process is likely on hold for now. But he also wonders when he might be able to share his career with his whole family. He recalled always being one of the first players on team buses after games because the others were talking to their families.
“I was hoping that by my rookie year, things could change and my dad could come and everybody could be over here,” Betiku said. “But things happen with this coronavirus, and you wonder how long are the borders going to be tight? And the other countries, how fast can they handle the situation?
“The U.S. is one of the most developed countries, and it’s still struggling. And that question comes to your mind: When is immigration going to be open to other countries? Is that dream going to be a possibility?
“You just don’t know the outcome. It’s really sad. But it’s all the motivation to keep doing what I’m doing, just keep playing and hopefully one day it happens.”
James Robinson, Illinois State running back
After James Robinson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds at the combine at the end of February, the 5-foot-9, 219-pound running back returned to campus hoping to improve that number during Illinois State’s March 18 pro day.
He worked with a track coach and wanted to show teams he could run the 40 in 4.5 seconds. But the NFL canceled all remaining pro days five days before ISU’s scheduled event.
Robinson was otherwise happy with his combine results, which included a 40-inch vertical jump and 125-inch broad jump, the former the second-best mark among running backs and the latter tied for fifth. But he would have liked one more shot.
“I was looking forward to running my 40 again because I’ve been working on that a lot,” Robinson said. “It kind of sucks to not be able to do that again.”
Robinson, who became the IHSA’s all-time leading rusher at Rockford Lutheran, ranked second in the Football Championship Subdivision in 2019 with 1,899 rushing yards and 126.6 yards per game. He also had 18 rushing touchdowns.
Robinson was the only ISU player at the combine, so he is better off than teammates and other FCS players who weren’t invited. Those players not only don’t have as much film against top-tier teams as most FBS prospects, but also didn’t get to show scouts their skill sets in person.
“That’s a big thing,” Robinson said. “I know there were a bunch of guys, some of my teammates, that were going to perform really well at pro day, and they didn’t get a chance to. … Hopefully they’ll find a way to get teams to recognize them.”
Robinson remains on campus and has mostly been running outside by himself to stay conditioned. He’s grateful that he’ll find out where he’s going on schedule.
“It’s good they’re keeping the draft the same day, so once everything clears up, stuff will get back to normal,” he said. “It would be weird if they kept pushing it back toward summer.”
