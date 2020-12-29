Bart Miller hired as new Illinois offensive line coach, second stint with head coach Bret Bielema

CHAMPAIGN — Just 13 hours after making the first hire to his coaching staff at Illinois, head coach Bret Bielema hired Bart Miller as the team's offensive line coach.
It's the second time Bielema and Miller will work together. The first was in 2012 when Miller was the offensive line coach at Wisconsin and Bielema was the head coach. Bielema hired Tony Petersen as the offensive coordinator on Monday night.
Miller comes to Illinois after two seasons as offensive line coach and offensive run-game coordinator at Wyoming. He'll inherit a group of returners that includes veterans Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe, Doug Kramer Jr., Verdis Brown and Blake Jeresaty. All-Big Ten guard Kendrick Green declared for the NFL Draft.
“Bart was able to show early in his career how effective he is as a teacher and motivator of young men,” Bielema said in a statement. “As a young coach I hired him as an offensive line coach and he helped us capture our third consecutive Big Ten title. Bart has Midwest roots and will help us recruit and keep Illinois players at home wearing the Orange and Blue. We are very excited to have Bart join our Illini family.”
Miller’s first full-time coaching position came as the offensive line coach at Wisconsin under Bielema in 2012. He took over the offensive line unit in September of 2012 after serving as a graduate assistant coach the previous season at Wisconsin. The Badgers ranked No. 13 in the nation in rushing offense in 2012, averaging 236.36 rushing yards per game. Wisconsin won its third straight Big Ten Championship that season, defeating Nebraska 70-31 in the Big Ten Championship Game, and played in a third consecutive Rose Bowl.
In his latest stop at Wyoming, Miller joined the Cowboy staff in 2019 as offensive line coach and was promoted to offensive run-game coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties for the 2020 season. In his first season coaching the offensive line, the Cowboys were one of a named to the 2019 Joe Moore Award Honor Roll, honoring the top collegiate offensive line unit in the nation. Wyoming’s offensive line also paved the way for the Cowboys to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West Conference and No. 23 in the nation in rushing offense in 2019, averaging 214.8 rushing yards per game.
Miller coached the offensive line at Ohio University in 2018 when the Bobcats posted a 9-4 overall record including a 6-2 mark in the Mid-American Conference to place second in the East Division. Ohio earned a berth in the DXL Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas, where the Bobcats defeated San Diego State, 27-0.
While coaching the tight ends at Air Force in 2017, Miller was part of an offensive unit that averaged 417.5 yards of total offense per game to rank No. 3 in the Mountain West and averaged 307.4 rushing yards per game to lead the league and rank No. 4 in the nation. The Falcons also averaged 31.4 points per game to rank No. 3 in the conference. Miller’s tight end unit averaged 19.5 yards per reception.
Miller coached the offensive line at Minnesota during the 2016 season when the Golden Gophers enjoyed one of their most successful seasons in recent history that year, winning nine games (9-4 record) for the first time since 2003 and placing fourth in the Big Ten West Division.
Prior to Minnesota, Miller coached the offensive line at Florida Atlantic for the 2014 and ‘15 seasons, where he recruited Kramer, Illinois' current center. Miller’s offensive line at Florida Atlantic allowed only 21 sacks in 869 plays in 2014, and only 26 sacks in 887 opportunities in 2015. In the four seasons before Miller arrived, the Owls had allowed an average of 31 sacks per season.
As the offensive line coach at New Mexico State for the 2013 season, Miller helped create a new offensive system for the Aggies which in the last five games of the season averaged 34 points per game, 180 rushing yards per game and 300 yards of total offense per game.
In 2011 as a graduate assistant during his first stint with Bielema, Miller helped coach a Wisconsin team that ranked No. 11 in the country in rushing offense, averaging 235.57 rushing yards and worked directly with the offensive line and tight ends. The 2011 offense averaged 44.1 points per game to rank No. 6 in the nation. Wisconsin won the Inaugural Big Ten Championship Game over Michigan State, captured its second consecutive Big Ten title and appeared in the Rose Bowl for the second straight season.