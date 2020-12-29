Bart Miller hired as new Illinois offensive line coach, second stint with head coach Bret Bielema

While coaching the tight ends at Air Force in 2017, Miller was part of an offensive unit that averaged 417.5 yards of total offense per game to rank No. 3 in the Mountain West and averaged 307.4 rushing yards per game to lead the league and rank No. 4 in the nation. The Falcons also averaged 31.4 points per game to rank No. 3 in the conference. Miller’s tight end unit averaged 19.5 yards per reception.

Miller coached the offensive line at Minnesota during the 2016 season when the Golden Gophers enjoyed one of their most successful seasons in recent history that year, winning nine games (9-4 record) for the first time since 2003 and placing fourth in the Big Ten West Division.

Prior to Minnesota, Miller coached the offensive line at Florida Atlantic for the 2014 and ‘15 seasons, where he recruited Kramer, Illinois' current center. Miller’s offensive line at Florida Atlantic allowed only 21 sacks in 869 plays in 2014, and only 26 sacks in 887 opportunities in 2015. In the four seasons before Miller arrived, the Owls had allowed an average of 31 sacks per season.

As the offensive line coach at New Mexico State for the 2013 season, Miller helped create a new offensive system for the Aggies which in the last five games of the season averaged 34 points per game, 180 rushing yards per game and 300 yards of total offense per game.