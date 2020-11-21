Brandon Peters' return from COVID-19 brings calmness, fire to Illinois in rout of Nebraska

While he was tucked away in a hotel room, he participated in meetings virtually before re-joining the team late last week. At some point inside that room he had to realize the outcome was out of his control. The frustration had to subside and he had to help in whatever way he could, even at a distance.

"We all look at him as our quarterback so when you see him in the building you’re able to go talk to him about a scheme, a game plan, it’s just better," running back Mike Epstein said. "It’s better to have every single person in the building for our team. This whole COVID situation is weird, it’s crazy but we’re glad to have everybody back."

Peters traveled to Rutgers for last week's win and was a voice inside the ear of backup Isaiah Williams. Peters got some throws in on the field before the game, treating it as an impromptu practice to keep going. But there was something about being around the team again that was lifting. Routine was beginning to be restored.

"You feel more connected a little bit," Peters said. "It’s not a fun situation when you get COVID and have to be out 21 days. I tried to use some things to my advantage to help me out this week."