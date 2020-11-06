Charleston's Adam Drake stayed home at Eastern Illinois to play football and became a Hall of Fame player

Adam Drake grew up an Eastern Illinois football fan and knew deep down he always wanted to suit up and play for the Panthers. However, the path to success at EIU for the former All-Area football selection from Charleston High School was not always an easy one.
A journey of perseverance was rewarded this year when he was selected as one of five inductees into the Eastern Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
“Obviously, I’m very honored to get the call," Drake said. "For me, I think it carries a little more weight being from Charleston. I grew up going to EIU games and the Panther football team would come to the elementary school.
"I remember Tony Romo writing on a napkin and saying ‘Good luck with the rest of your 5th grade year.’ It’s cool to get this recognition.”
Drake said despite always wanting to play for the Panthers, it was possibly a little divine intervention by Mother Nature that actually landed him at EIU.
“I didn’t have a ton of offers, but towards the end of my senior year, I did have a couple offers come in, including a full ride to Southeast Missouri," Drake said. "At the time EIU was not offering a full ride. I remember one afternoon my dad and I were supposed to go to SEMO for my official visit and we had some snow on the ground. My dad asked if we should go for the visit and I said, ‘No I’m going to Eastern.’ It was a dream come true and I was happy to get any sort of offer from EIU because that is where I wanted to go.”
Drake came into the Panthers program during the final two years of long-time head coach Bob Spoo’s career. As a redshirt freshman, he knew that he was just supposed to sit back and learn the ropes, and get bigger and stronger in the weight room. It was his second season with the Panthers when Drake saw some time on the field.
“I played my redshirt freshman year and came in to start a few games during the last part of the season," he said. "I had a couple of good catches and maybe two or three hundred yards which I thought was a pretty good year for a freshman. I remember the coaches at the time getting me excited and telling me how next year was going to be my year.”
His redshirt freshman season ended with 19 catches for 312 yards.
Then a coaching change happened. The Panthers hired Dino Babers to replace the retiring Spoo. Babers came to EIU following a stint at Baylor, where he had coached wide receivers, helping several players move on to play at the next level.
As changes sometimes go, that initial change did not benefit Drake, who saw his role as a sophomore during Babers' first year diminish to only five catches for 41 yards, with most of his playing time on special teams.
“Coach Babers dropped the nail on my head," Drake said. "It was the first time I faced real adversity in my life. You wonder how you can go from being so close the year before and the coaching staff telling you all these things. Then the next year you have someone who was a wide receiver specialist and knows how to dial it in, telling you you’re doing it wrong. At first its an ego shock. I attribute a lot my success to the way he pushed me that year.”
Not seeing the field as much as he would have liked to during that year, Drake contemplated whether football at EIU was really in the cards for him. At one point he wanted to walk away, but was encouraged by a family friend and former EIU administrator/coach John Smith to stick it out one more year and see if things got better.
His ability to stick with it did indeed pay off. After catching three passes for 14 yards in the season opening win at FBS member San Diego State, Drake had his breakthrough game in week two. He hauled in seven passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns as EIU beat Southern Illinois in overtime.
That game was a precursor to the stats both he and the team would put up in the magical 2013 season. Drake finished the season with 85 catches for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns to earn third team All-American honors. The Panthers, led by first team All-Americans Jimmy Garoppolo and Erik Lora, led the nation in scoring, with both setting school and Ohio Valley Conference records. Drake remembers those times fondly.
“It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of," he said. "We didn’t really know what we were capable of the first couple of games, the we started to gain momentum. We realized we could basically score anytime we wanted, on any team. We were dominating people. It’s the most confident I have been in a team, even now, my work team and other teams I have been part of prior to that. It was the most confident I have ever felt with a unit.”
That confidence for Drake came from the hard work he put in on the field and showed in his results.
With some success under his belt, Drake once again had to make an adjustment his senior year. The Panthers welcomed their third head coach during Drake’s time on the team. Not sure if he would be a focal point of the offense or a role player, he was pleasantly surprised by his relationship with head coach Kim Dameron.
“Coach Dameron just let me fly," Drake said. "For me selfishly, he just let me do the things I had learned under Coach Babers and didn’t try to over coach me.”
Drake nearly replicated his stats from his junior season, becoming only the third EIU player to post two 1,000-yard receiving years. He finished with 1,321 yards on 93 catches. Those stats earned his second team All-American honors and helped him finish his career sixth on the OVC career list for both receptions and receiving yards.
Following his playing days, Drake was in preseason camp with the Kansas City Chiefs before a career as a personal trainer in Arizona. He moved into the medical sales field a few years ago and recently moved to Chicago, where he is engaged to be married.
Nearly 20 years after he had a napkin signed by EIU legend Tony Romo, Drake’s football career has come full circle. He will join Romo and All-American teammates Garoppolo and Lora as members of the EIU Hall of Fame.
“I’m not sure Tony remembers writing on that napkin," Drake said. "It all happens in such an odd way. I remember my freshman year and I was looking at guys like Chris Wright, Erik Lora and Kenny Whitaker. These were all guys that started as freshmen. I remember looking at those guys and I was in awe of them and saying to myself there is no way I will ever be that good.
"It just kind of happens. Opportunities come into play, you bust your ass and it just happens.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!