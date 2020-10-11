 Skip to main content
Check out everything you need to know about Fighting Illini football for the 2020 season
Check out everything you need to know about Fighting Illini football for the 2020 season

Illini

A look at the new Illini interactive page at herald-review.com.

Three weeks ago we didn't think Big Ten football would be played in 2020, but now, in two weeks, the Big Ten season will begin. Oct. 24 will be here before you know it, and we'll find out in a hurry if Illinois is ready to take another step forward this season when it travels to Wisconsin.

Need a crash course on the Illini? We have you covered. Go to herald-review.com/illini and click on the link: "Interactive: Everything you need to know about the Fighting Illini 2020 football season." There, you will find a schedule with info about opponents, a look at Memorial Stadium, key players, stat comparisons, a jersey quiz, tons of photos and more.

And as always, go to herald-review.com/illini for all your Illini news, and follow Joey Wagner on Twitter (@mrwagner25) for updates.

Interactive: Everything you need to know about the Fighting Illini 2020 football season

Check out the 10 former Illinois football players on 53-man NFL rosters

Check out the 10 former Illinois football players on 53-man NFL rosters

With the NFL season beginning on Thursday night, 10 former Illini are on active rosters.

