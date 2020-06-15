Chris Doyle out as Iowa strength coach after claims of racial mistreatment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa cut ties with strength coach Chris Doyle on Monday, announcing a separation agreement that will pay him more than $1.1 million after former Hawkeyes accused him of mistreating and belittling African American players.

The school announced the move before a news conference by athletic director Gary Barta, who released a statement wishing Doyle well. The university also said a Missouri law firm, Husch Blackwell, will conduct an independent review of allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.

“I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth,” Doyle said in a prepared statement. "I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The university and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.”