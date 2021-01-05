Cory Patterson retained on Illinois coaching staff, moved to running backs coach

CHAMPAIGN — There will be some holdover from Lovie Smith's coaching staff.

Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema announced that Cory Patterson will be retained on his coaching staff. Patterson has been the tight ends coach for three season but is changing roles to running backs coach. Patterson will begin his fourth year in with the program after joining the Illini staff in 2018.

“After meeting Cory a few weeks ago, I came away impressed with his passion for coaching and the Illini family,” Bielema said in a statement. “During our transition, he will now coach our running backs and work with us in recruiting to find the individuals who can best help us win championships. We couldn’t be more excited to have Cory return as a member of our coaching staff and for him and his family to remain here in Champaign.”

Patterson spent his first three seasons at Illinois as tight ends coach after making the move from St. Louis-powerhouse Trinity Catholic High School, where he had served as head coach for three years and led the Titans to the 2016 Missouri state championship.

