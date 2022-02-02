Eastern Illinois football adds 12 on signing day

After little more than a week on the job, Eastern Illinois football coach Chris Wilkerson hit the ground running as the Panthers added several players that were announced as part of the February National Signing Day.

Included in the class announced Tuesday are three high school players, along with nine four-year and junior college transfers that joined the program at the start of the spring semester.

“We are fired up to have a great group of guys coming in here ready to make a difference,” Wilkerson said in an Eastern Illinois press release. “They’re going to solidify our foundation and compliment our roster tremendously. I couldn’t be more excited to have such high character, quality young men become Panthers.”

The 12 new players join a Panthers class that included 16 players signed during the early signing period in December.

Wilkerson was hired as the 26th head coach in EIU football history last week after spending nine seasons as the head coach at the University of Chicago.

A former EIU player and assistant coach for the Panthers on head coach Bob Spoo’s staff, Wilkerson has additional coaching stops at San Jose State and Dartmouth.

The Panthers are slated to open the 2022 football season on Sept. 3 at Northern Illinois. The home opener will be Sept. 10 against Chattanooga. The Ohio Valley Conference portion of the 2022 schedule has not yet been released due to conference realignment.

Listed below are the 12 new players for the 2022 EIU football class.

Tim Pope (WR, 6-2, 195, Fr., Withrow HS/Cincinnati, Ohio)

Played at Withrow HS in Cincinnati… earned first team All-Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference honors as a senior helping lead team to a 9-1 record and appearance in the Ohio Division 2 state playoffs… named All-District… finished senior season with 19 receptions for 306 yards and four touchdowns… added 11 tackles plying on defense…

Justin Bowick (WR, 6-5, 185, Fr., Pace Academy/Powder Springs, Ga.)

Played at Pace Academy in the Atlanta, Ga., Metro area… as a senior helped team reach Georgia state playoffs… had 11 receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown… as a junior helped team post a 6-3 record.

NiJhay Burt (RB/DB, 5-11, 165, Fr., Steel Valley HS/Munhall, Pa.)

Played at Steel Valley HS… was the leading rusher in the WPAIL as a senior with more than 2,000 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns… helped carry team into the Class 2A playoffs before suffering a season ending injury… a two-way stand out player he was named the Allegheny Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year as a senior… named an All-State selection at running back.

Jonah O’Brien (QB, 6-4, 210, R-So., Bartlett, Ill./Bartlett HS/Colorado State Univ.)

Was on the roster at Colorado State for 2020 and 2021 season… sat out 2020 year due to NCAA transfer rules… in 2021 was on the roster but did not appear in any games… EASTERN ILLINOIS (2019): Spent one season at Eastern Illinois ... began year as scout team quarterback but played the final home game of the season against Southeast Missouri ... completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 84 yards and one interception... HIGH SCHOOL: Played senior season for coach Matt Erlenbaugh at Bartlett HS ... helped guide team to a 7-3 record and IHSA Class 8A playoff appearance ... named first team All-Upstate Eight Conference selection as well as first team All-Area ... honorable mention All-State selection ... was 93-of-175 for 1,448 yards and 14 touchdowns during the season with three rushing touchdowns ... began prep career in Kaukauna, Wis., starting several games as a sophomore before missing junior season due to injury ... family relocated to Bartlett prior to senior year.

Jordyn “Jet” Turner (WR, 6-5, 195, R-Fr., Bothell, Wash/Bothell/Weber State Univ.)

Was a one-year member of the Weber State football team… did not appear in any games during the fall of 2021 using redshirt season… HIGH SCHOOL: Originally from Sacramento, Calif., but finished prep career at Bothell HS… had 1,005 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns earning All-League honors… also lettered in basketball… nickname is “Jet”.

Alex Parades Jr. (OL, 6-4, 315, Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill./Bolingbrook HS/Univ. of Oklahoma)

Was a member of the Oklahoma football program during the fall of 2021… transferred to Oklahoma after playing at Independence CC as an interior offensive lineman playing both guard and center… began college career at Southeast Missouri in 2019 using redshirt season…HIGH SCHOOL: Played at Bolingbrook HS… as a senior rated the No. 85 player in the state of Illinois and the No. 216 offensive guard in the nation.

Colby Smith (DL, 6-0, 280, So., Dunnellon, Fla./Dunnellon HS/Dodge City CC)

Played one season at Dodge City CC… appeared in eight games during the 2021 season making 14 tackles… had four tackles for loss and one sack… added one pass break-up… HIGH SCHOOL: Played at Dunnellon HS… was named the Ocala Star-Banner Defensive Player of the Year as s senior… helped lead team to the Florida Class 5A state semifinals… had 24 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks… added two forced fumbles and a safety anchoring a defense that allowed just 9.4 points per game.

Tre’Jon Lewis (DL, 6-4, 270, R-So., Manor, Texas/Manor/Texas Tech Univ.)

Was a three year member of the Texas Tech football team… redshirted 2019 season and played in two games as part of special teams unit with no statistics during 2020 COVID season… in 2021 was a reserve defensive lineman for a 7-6 Red Raiders team… HIGH SCHOOL: Played at Manor HS… named to the All-Centex first team at defensive end as a senior… had 81 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 12 sacks during senior season… rated as a two-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.

Lazerick Eatman (WR, 5-9, 175, R-Jr., Willow Brook, Ill./Immaculate Conception Catholic HS/College of DuPage

Was a three-year member of the College of DuPage football team… redshirted during 2018 season… in 2019 appeared in 11 games leading team in receiving yards with 328… had 14 receptions with five touchdown catches… had 11 kick returns for 210 yards… team did not play in 2020 due to COVID… in 2021 was second team NJCAA All-American helping team win NJCAA Division III National Championship… led team in receptions (31), receiving yards (414) and touchdown receptions (4)… had eight kick returns for 210 yards including 94-yard touchdown return in national championship game vs. Nassau CC… HIGH SCHOOL: Played at Immaculate Conception Catholic HS for coach Bill Krefft… helped lead team three straight IHSA Class 3A State Championship Game appearances with team winning title in 2017 and 2018.

Kevin Conway (QB, 6-2, 195, Fr., New Lenox, Ill./Providence Catholic HS/Diamond Football Academy)

Attended Diamond Football Academy prep school in Happy, Texas for the fall of 2021… HIGH SCHOOL: Played quarterback and safety for Providence Catholic HS… team was limited in games played as fall 2020 season was postponed to the spring of 2021… as a dual threat quarterback passed for more than 500 yards and rushed for more than 300 during shortened season… overcame injuries from earlier in prep career playing for head coach Mark Coglianese.

Trey Wilhoit (P, 5-10, 165, So., Tallahassee, Fla./Dodge City CC/Lawton Chiles HS)

– Was a punter at Dodge City CC... averaged 43.3 yards per punt during the fall of 2021 to rank as the top punter in NJCAA national rankings… had ten punts over 50 yards, five punts over 60 yards and a long punt of 80 yards… had 17 of 53 punts inside of the 20-yard line… named first team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference… played high school football at Lawton Chiles HS… was a punter and safety.

Elijah Elmore (DL, 6-2, 300, So., Prattville, Ala/Iowa Western CC/Autauga HS)

– Played two seasons at Iowa Western CC which included shortened 2020-21 COVID-19 spring season and 2021 fall campaign… appeared in 10 games with 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks during fall season… helped team post a 10-0 record so far this season as they will play for the NJCAA National Championship against New Mexico Military Institute on Dec. 17… began college career redshirting 2019 season at NCAA Division II West Georgia… attended Autauga Academy leading team to 12-1 record and trip to the Alabama State Playoffs as a senior… had 67 tackles in two seasons with four sacks as a senior… first team All-State as a senior.

