'For him, it's muscle memory,' Jake Hansen excels at taking the ball away

But it wasn't always like this. When he was at East Lake High School in Florida, forced fumbles and interceptions were important but the real emphasis didn't come until he landed in Champaign, where takeaways are the lifeblood of a Lovie Smith-coached defense.

"Of course I wanted all of them, right?" Hansen rhetorically asked. "But it wasn’t something I was thinking about the whole time. I didn’t value what a turnover could actually do for a game and for momentum, and things like that. When I got here, it’s what Coach Smith really hammered home with me. It’s something that’s a credit to him."

There was no ah-ha moment in his evolution as one of the best takeaway artists in the country, but rather years of Smith continually emphasizing the importance. A takeaway can act as the elixir to a struggling defense or an offensive three-an-out. They're a shot of life to the arm.

Smith has made no secret that this is the DNA of the Illinois football team and Hansen has inherited it as part of his own.