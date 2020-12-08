'For him, it's muscle memory,' Jake Hansen excels at taking the ball away

CHAMPAIGN — There's a science to the way Jake Hansen approaches forcing fumbles, one he's apparently mastered.
The Illinois linebacker doesn't frantically flail at the football, simply hoping he will jar it out of the defender's hands. He's methodical. When he hopped on the back of former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor last season to force the ball free at a crucial moment in what turned out to be an upset of the then-No. 6 Badgers? That was something he noticed in film.
There's a method to his madness and it's translated to 10 career forced fumbles, which is tied for third in program history behind Simeon Rice (13) and Whitney Mercilus (11). In the last two seasons, Hansen has been involved in 14 total takeaways, which is five more than his closest competition.
"I don’t know a lot of guys who can strip the ball away (10) times in his career," linebacker Milo Eifler said. "He’s been doing that for a long time. For him it’s muscle memory. ... To play with somebody that special and that dedicated to stripping the ball, it helps our defense that much more."
Hansen is 13th in the Big Ten with 51 tackles, 11th in tackles for a loss (6.5), tied for second in forced fumbles (2), fumbles recovered (2) and tied for fourth in interceptions (2). He and Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones are the only two linebackers in the nation with multiple interceptions, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries in 2020.
But it wasn't always like this. When he was at East Lake High School in Florida, forced fumbles and interceptions were important but the real emphasis didn't come until he landed in Champaign, where takeaways are the lifeblood of a Lovie Smith-coached defense.
"Of course I wanted all of them, right?" Hansen rhetorically asked. "But it wasn’t something I was thinking about the whole time. I didn’t value what a turnover could actually do for a game and for momentum, and things like that. When I got here, it’s what Coach Smith really hammered home with me. It’s something that’s a credit to him."
There was no ah-ha moment in his evolution as one of the best takeaway artists in the country, but rather years of Smith continually emphasizing the importance. A takeaway can act as the elixir to a struggling defense or an offensive three-an-out. They're a shot of life to the arm.
Smith has made no secret that this is the DNA of the Illinois football team and Hansen has inherited it as part of his own.
"There are some guys who really buy in and see the importance of fit a little bit more than others and Jake’s one of those guys," Smith said. "The first step to taking the ball away is to know how important is and just know that every time the offense has the ball, there’s an opportunity to do that. Then when you’re a player like Jake and you’ve been around so long, you see what takeaways do, how important they really are."
The relationship between Smith and Hansen goes beyond their affinity for turnovers and it's position as a central tenet of the defense. Smith glows when he talks about Hansen, a senior who said he hasn't much thought if he take advantage of the NCAA's free year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and return next season.
Neither is one to give away any information unless that information absolutely has to be revealed. In the offseason, Hansen dipped and dodged answering if he was moving to middle linebacker. Of course he was, but no one needed to know until they had to know. Same with if he made the defensive calls when he moved from middle linebacker back to outside linebacker to get Tarique Barnes on the field — that question remains unanswered.
Though Hansen committed to Illinois before Smith was hired, the two operate in near lockstep with one another. It started in spring ball of Hansen's freshman season.
"He asked me to come meet with him and start meeting with him more and more," Hansen said. "We built a relationship through that. It progressed from there, honestly, and developed more and more. He had a lot of trust and faith in me coming off of a serious knee injury (as a sophomore) that I was the guy. That’s what made me be loyal to Coach Smith."
Hansen has been around long enough that he has a feel for what Smith will call on most defensive plays. There's a connection there.
“From my point of view, he’s just a coach’s dream," Smith said. "He does everything the right way on and off the football field. He’s a great player on the field. You can continue to add boxes to evaluate Jake Hansen and you’re going to come up with the same ending always. As far as I’m concerned, it just doesn’t get any better."
