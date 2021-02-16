Former Illinois running back Reggie Corbin signs with CFL’s BC Lions

CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois star running back Reggie Corbin signed a professional contract with the Canadian Football League's BC Lions, the team announced Tuesday.

Corbin played in 44 games for the Illini from 2016-19, finishing his career with 2,361 career rushing yards, good for 12th-most in Illinois history. Corbin scored 18 career rushing touchdowns and averaged 6.3 yards-per-carry, 2nd-best among the 18 Illini 2,000-yard rushers.

He had a breakout season as a junior in 2018 when he rushed for 1,085 yards on 128 carries (8.5 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns to become the 13th Illini in history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a season.