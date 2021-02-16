Former Illinois running back Reggie Corbin signs with CFL’s BC Lions

CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois star running back Reggie Corbin signed a professional contract with the Canadian Football League's BC Lions, the team announced Tuesday.
Corbin played in 44 games for the Illini from 2016-19, finishing his career with 2,361 career rushing yards, good for 12th-most in Illinois history. Corbin scored 18 career rushing touchdowns and averaged 6.3 yards-per-carry, 2nd-best among the 18 Illini 2,000-yard rushers.
He had a breakout season as a junior in 2018 when he rushed for 1,085 yards on 128 carries (8.5 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns to become the 13th Illini in history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a season.
The big-play back had 10 scrimmage plays over 50 yards in his career, all coming against Big Ten competition. He led the nation with four 70+-yard runs in 2018 and tied Buddy Young's 1944 Illinois season for the most 70+-yard runs in Illini single-season history. The home run carries helped Corbin average 8.5 yards per carry as a junior, good for third-best in the nation.
The BC Lions open the 2021 CFL season on June 12 on the road against the Calgary Stampeders. The 2020 CFL season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in September.