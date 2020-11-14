'He put the team on his back,' Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams rushes into record book

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — With what looked like all of his might to fight a smile from emerging, Isaiah Williams couldn't do it.
When the Illinois redshirt freshman quarterback recounted the moment on Friday that head coach Lovie Smith officially told him he'd be the starter on Saturday against Rutgers, Williams eyes lit up and he cracked a grin.
After being in quarantine for two weeks because of contact tracing protocols after his roommate, Griffin Moore, tested positive for COVID-19, Williams made his first career start on Saturday. And he delivered.
Rutgers knew the 5-foot-10, 180-pound redshirt freshman would run, but the Scarlet Knights couldn't do a thing about it. Williams did run. Thirty-one times, to be exact. And he racked up 192 rushing yards, a single-game record for a quarterback in Illinois history, passing AJ Bush Jr.'s record of 187 set in 2018. That running, combined with the right foot of kicker James McCourt and some timely takeaways by the defense, led Illinois to a 23-20 win at Rutgers on Saturday for the first win of the season.
“Coach Lovie told me," Williams recalled. "He called me up. He was like, ‘You’re going to get your shot. You’ve had a great camp and now it’s time to show the world.’ That’s what I did.
“I think I showed heart; (31) carries, that’s a lot of carries. I just kept playing. The last play, the back-shoulder (pass to Casey Washington), I showed that progress was being made and that’s all that matters."
Williams was a four-star recruit out of St. Louis Trinity Catholic High School who most of the big-name programs in the country recruited as an athlete. Illinois, though, gave him the chance to play quarterback. He was dinged up at times last season and spent the year learning the system and bulking up while preserving his redshirt.
After being cleared from quarantine, Williams practiced on Wednesday, got a feeling he'd start on Thursday and was told on Friday that he'd start for the Illini (1-3).
Williams was able to work out during his quarantine period, separate from the rest of the team, and tried to stay mentally prepared. He was in Zoom calls with the quarterbacks and made as many mental strides as he could without the physical opportunities.
“Honestly, it was a blessing," Williams said. "God times everything. There was a purpose for that. Them two weeks, it wasn’t like I was just sitting out. I was working on my mental and coming in mentally strong with a growth mindset. It was really a blessing.”
Illinois was 8-of-17 on third-down conversions. Williams picked up six of those by running the ball himself. Running back Chase Brown, who also rushed for 131 yards, ran for a first down and a Rutgers roughing the passer penalty rounded out the eighth third-down conversion.
"(Williams) was very hard to get down," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. "A very elusive player. We had our opportunities, for sure. We had our guys at the spot. He made some guys miss. He's a good player."
Williams had runs of 15, 6, 19, 11, 3, 1 and 26 on third-down plays that led to a first down for a total of 81 rushing yards. Illinois only needed a combined 39 yards on those plays.
“It was a lot of third and longs, third and mediums that we were preparing to go back on the field, maybe we were tired and what not," senior cornerback Nate Hobbs said. "It was a quick turnaround, it was third down and he went out there and got that third-down conversion a lot of times. He helped the defense out a lot.
“He put the team on his back and went to work. I saw an attitude out of our quarterback that I really want, and that want-to. He showed that no matter what he’s going to keep battling. I love that."
Williams struggled a bit as a passer, going 7-of-19 for 104 yards. He missed a couple of short passes and sailed some throws. Not that it mattered much against Rutgers. He still helped Illinois roll up 442 yards of offense.
After the game when he was asked about breaking Bush's record, Williams nodded a bit but wouldn't be caught admitting complacency.
“Progress is being made," he said. "I’ve got to keep being better. I’ve got to have the coaches more confident in me throwing the football. I’ve got to get back to the lab and we’re going to get better at that to become complete."
Incumbent starter Brandon Peters is able to return next week at Nebraska, according to Big Ten protocols, which begs the question about what the Illini quarterback situation will look like next week.
Williams played some slot receiver in the Redbox Bowl last year and had packages built around him in the season-opener against Wisconsin before contact tracing sidelined him.
“Whatever (the coaches) want, I’m rolling with them," Williams said. "I told (offensive coordinator Rod Smith) today, ‘You call whatever, coach, I’m going to read it. I’m with you.’ Whatever Coach Rod calls, I’m going to ride with it. I know where my heart is, I know what I want to do and I know what I’m going to keep getting better at. At any time, if they need me to make a play for the team, I’m willing to do it."
Lovie Smith wouldn't get too far down the path of a potential quarterback battle ahead. Instead, he preferred to relish the first win of the pandemic-shortened season. Williams certainly made his case.
"What Isaiah playing like that did was give us a lot of options as much as anything, and that’s what we’ll do," Smith said. “The goal of every coaching staff is to try to put the guys and the team in the best place to be successful, and we’ll do that this week."
