'He put the team on his back,' Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams rushes into record book

Illinois was 8-of-17 on third-down conversions. Williams picked up six of those by running the ball himself. Running back Chase Brown, who also rushed for 131 yards, ran for a first down and a Rutgers roughing the passer penalty rounded out the eighth third-down conversion.

"(Williams) was very hard to get down," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. "A very elusive player. We had our opportunities, for sure. We had our guys at the spot. He made some guys miss. He's a good player."

Williams had runs of 15, 6, 19, 11, 3, 1 and 26 on third-down plays that led to a first down for a total of 81 rushing yards. Illinois only needed a combined 39 yards on those plays.

“It was a lot of third and longs, third and mediums that we were preparing to go back on the field, maybe we were tired and what not," senior cornerback Nate Hobbs said. "It was a quick turnaround, it was third down and he went out there and got that third-down conversion a lot of times. He helped the defense out a lot.

“He put the team on his back and went to work. I saw an attitude out of our quarterback that I really want, and that want-to. He showed that no matter what he’s going to keep battling. I love that."