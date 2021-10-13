Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 6

MVFC
Team;W;L;Pct.
Southern Illinois (5-1);3;0;1.000
North Dakota State (5-0);2;0;1.000
South Dakota (4-2);2;1;.667
Missouri State (3-2);2;1;.667
South Dakota State (4-1);1;1;.500
Northern Iowa (3-2);1;1;.500
Indiana State (3-3);1;2;.333
Youngstown State (2-3);1;2;.333
Western Illinois (1-5);1;2;.333
Illinois State (2-3);0;2;.000
North Dakota (2-3);0;2;.000
BIG TEN
West Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Iowa (6-0);3;0;1.000
Minnesota (3-2);1;1;.500
Purdue (3-2);1;1;.500
Wisconsin (2-3);1;2;.333
Nebraska (3-4);1;3;.250
Illinois (2-5);1;3;.250
Northwestern (2-3);0;2;.000
East Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Michigan State (6-0);3;0;1.000
Michigan (6-0);3;0;1.000
Ohio State (5-1);3;0;1.000
Penn State (5-1);2;1;,667
Maryland (4-2);1;2;.333
Indiana (2-3);0;2;.000
Rutgers (3-3);0;3;.000
CCIW
Team;W;L;.Pct.
North Central (5-0);4;0;1.000
Wheaton (4-1);3;1;.750
Carthage (3-2);3;1;.750
Washington, Mo. (3-2);3;1;.750
Carroll (3-2);2;2;.500
Millikin (2-3);2;2;.500
Augustana (2-3);1;3;.250
Illinois Wesleyan (1-4);1;3;.250
Elmhurst (1-4);1;3;.250
North Park (0-5);0;4;.000