Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 7

FBC ISU Butler 1296 090421.JPG

Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

MVFC

Team;W;L;Pct.

Southern Illinois (6-1);4;0;1.000

North Dakota State (6-0);3;0;1.000 

South Dakota (5-2);3;1;.750

Missouri State (4-2);3;1;.750 

South Dakota State (5-1);2;1;.667

Northern Iowa (3-3);1;2;.333

Youngstown State (2-3);1;2;.333 

Indiana State (3-4);1;3;.250  

Western Illinois (1-6);1;3;.250 

Illinois State (2-4);0;3;.000

North Dakota (2-4);0;3;.000 

BIG TEN

West Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Iowa (6-1);3;1;.750  

Minnesota (4-2);2;1;.667  

Purdue (4-2);2;1;.667

Wisconsin (3-3);1;2;.333

Northwestern (3-3);1;2;.333 

Illinois (2-5);1;3;.250

Nebraska (3-5);1;4;.200

East Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Michigan State (7-0);4;0;1.000  

Michigan (6-0);3;0;1.000

Ohio State (5-1);3;0;1.000 

Penn State (5-1);2;1;,667 

Maryland (4-2);1;2;.333 

Indiana (2-4);0;3;.000

Rutgers (3-4);0;4;.000 

CCIW

Team;W;L;.Pct.

North Central (6-0);5;0;1.000 

Wheaton (5-1);4;1;.800 

Washington, Mo. (4-2);4;1;.800

Carthage (3-3);3;2;.600

Carroll (3-3);2;3;.400 

Illinois Wesleyan (2-4);2;3;.400 

Millikin (2-4);2;3;.400

Augustana (2-4);1;4;.200 

Elmhurst (1-5);1;4;.200

North Park (1-5);1;4;.200

