Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 7

MVFC
Team;W;L;Pct.
Southern Illinois (6-1);4;0;1.000
North Dakota State (6-0);3;0;1.000
South Dakota (5-2);3;1;.750
Missouri State (4-2);3;1;.750
South Dakota State (5-1);2;1;.667
Northern Iowa (3-3);1;2;.333
Youngstown State (2-3);1;2;.333
Indiana State (3-4);1;3;.250
Western Illinois (1-6);1;3;.250
Illinois State (2-4);0;3;.000
North Dakota (2-4);0;3;.000
BIG TEN
West Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Iowa (6-1);3;1;.750
Minnesota (4-2);2;1;.667
Purdue (4-2);2;1;.667
Wisconsin (3-3);1;2;.333
Northwestern (3-3);1;2;.333
Illinois (2-5);1;3;.250
Nebraska (3-5);1;4;.200
East Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Michigan State (7-0);4;0;1.000
Michigan (6-0);3;0;1.000
Ohio State (5-1);3;0;1.000
Penn State (5-1);2;1;,667
Maryland (4-2);1;2;.333
Indiana (2-4);0;3;.000
Rutgers (3-4);0;4;.000
CCIW
Team;W;L;.Pct.
North Central (6-0);5;0;1.000
Wheaton (5-1);4;1;.800
Washington, Mo. (4-2);4;1;.800
Carthage (3-3);3;2;.600
Carroll (3-3);2;3;.400
Illinois Wesleyan (2-4);2;3;.400
Millikin (2-4);2;3;.400
Augustana (2-4);1;4;.200
Elmhurst (1-5);1;4;.200
North Park (1-5);1;4;.200