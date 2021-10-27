Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 8

MVFC
Team;W;L;Pct.
North Dakota State (7-0);4;0;1.000
Southern Illinois (6-1);4;0;1.000
South Dakota (5-3);3;2;.600
Missouri State (4-3);3;2;.600
South Dakota State (5-2);2;2;.500
Northern Iowa (4-3);2;2;.500
Indiana State (4-4);2;3;.400
Illinois State (3-4);1;3;.250
North Dakota (3-4);1;3;.250
Youngstown State (2-4);1;3;.250
Western Illinois (1-7);1;4;.200
BIG TEN
West Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Iowa (6-1);3;1;.750
Minnesota (5-2);3;1;.750
Purdue (4-3);2;2;.500
Wisconsin (4-3);2;2;.500
Illinois (3-5);2;3;.400
Northwestern (3-4);1;3;.250
Nebraska (3-5);1;4;.200
East Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Michigan State (7-0);4;0;1.000
Michigan (7-0);4;0;1.000
Ohio State (6-1);4;0;1.000
Penn State (5-2);2;2;,500
Maryland (4-3);1;3;.250
Rutgers (3-4);0;4;.000
Indiana (2-5);0;4;.000
CCIW
Team;W;L;.Pct.
North Central (7-0);6;0;1.000
Wheaton (6-1);5;1;.833
Washington, Mo. (5-2);5;1;.833
Carroll (4-3);3;3;.500
Carthage (3-4);3;3;.500
Illinois Wesleyan (2-5);2;4;.333
Millikin (2-5);2;4;.333
North Park (2-5);2;4;.333
Augustana (2-5);1;5;.167
Elmhurst (1-6);1;5;.167