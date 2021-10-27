 Skip to main content
agate

Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 8

FBC ISU Butler 1296 090421.JPG

Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

MVFC

Team;W;L;Pct.

North Dakota State (7-0);4;0;1.000 

Southern Illinois (6-1);4;0;1.000

South Dakota (5-3);3;2;.600

Missouri State (4-3);3;2;.600 

South Dakota State (5-2);2;2;.500

Northern Iowa (4-3);2;2;.500

Indiana State (4-4);2;3;.400  

Illinois State (3-4);1;3;.250

North Dakota (3-4);1;3;.250 

Youngstown State (2-4);1;3;.250 

Western Illinois (1-7);1;4;.200 

BIG TEN

West Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Iowa (6-1);3;1;.750  

Minnesota (5-2);3;1;.750  

Purdue (4-3);2;2;.500

Wisconsin (4-3);2;2;.500

Illinois (3-5);2;3;.400 

Northwestern (3-4);1;3;.250 

Nebraska (3-5);1;4;.200

East Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Michigan State (7-0);4;0;1.000  

Michigan (7-0);4;0;1.000

Ohio State (6-1);4;0;1.000 

Penn State (5-2);2;2;,500 

Maryland (4-3);1;3;.250 

Rutgers (3-4);0;4;.000 

Indiana (2-5);0;4;.000 

CCIW

Team;W;L;.Pct.

North Central (7-0);6;0;1.000 

Wheaton (6-1);5;1;.833 

Washington, Mo. (5-2);5;1;.833

Carroll (4-3);3;3;.500 

Carthage (3-4);3;3;.500

Illinois Wesleyan (2-5);2;4;.333 

Millikin (2-5);2;4;.333

North Park (2-5);2;4;.333

Augustana (2-5);1;5;.167 

Elmhurst (1-6);1;5;.167

