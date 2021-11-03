 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 9

  • 0
FBC ISU Butler 1296 090421.JPG

Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

MVFC

Team;W;L;Pct.

North Dakota State (8-0);5;0;1.000 

Southern Illinois (6-2);4;1;.800

Missouri State (5-3);4;2;.667

South Dakota State (6-2);3;2;.600 

South Dakota (5-3);3;2;.600

Northern Iowa (5-3);3;2;.600

Indiana State (4-5);2;4;.333  

Western Illinois (2-7);2;4;.333

Illinois State (3-5);1;4;.200

North Dakota (3-5);1;4;.200 

Youngstown State (2-5);1;4;.200 

BIG TEN

West Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Minnesota (6-2);4;1;.800  

Iowa (6-2);3;2;.600  

Purdue (5-3);3;2;.600

Wisconsin (5-3);3;2;.600

Illinois (3-6);2;4;.333 

Northwestern (3-5);1;4;.200 

Nebraska (3-6);1;5;.167

East Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Michigan State (8-0);5;0;1.000  

Ohio State (7-1);5;0;1.000 

Michigan (7-1);4;1;.800

Penn State (5-3);2;3;,400 

Maryland (5-3);2;3;.400 

Rutgers (4-4);1;4;.200 

Indiana (2-6);0;5;.000 

CCIW

Team;W;L;.Pct.

North Central (8-0);7;0;1.000 

Wheaton (7-1);6;1;.857 

Washington, Mo. (6-2);6;1;.857

Carroll (4-4);3;4;.429 

Illinois Wesleyan (3-5);3;4;.429 

Carthage (3-5);3;4;.429

Augustana (3-5);2;5;.286

Millikin (2-6);2;5;.286

North Park (2-6);2;5;.286 

Elmhurst (1-7);1;6;.143

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers to receive part of Packers salary in Bitcoin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News