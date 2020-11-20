How Devon Witherspoon went from a late-arriving cornerback to a starter for Illinois

Witherspoon has a toughness about him, finishing last year with 33 tackles. He's got 18 in three games this year with a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery. He knows he's not the biggest cornerback on the field, but he doesn't much seem to care about that.

“It’s from the heart," he said of his toughness. "I think I was born with it. I never let my size get me down. Even though I wasn’t the biggest, I always played with the biggest heart. I never let that stop me from doing what I had to do to accomplish what we had to get done."

In July of 2019, it looked like Witherspoon, who is from Pensacola, Fla., was going to begin his college career at Hutchinson, a junior college. He had to be on campus by July 9 and didn't know when he'd get his SAT results after taking the test in the summer, which would have determined his ability to play Division I football. Rather than risk missing his opportunity, Witherspoon went to campus.

As it turned out, he got his SAT results the very next day and was eligible to play Division I football. Illinois contacted him and it was a match.

“It was kind of shocking, like, ‘OK, they actually contacted me,'" Witherspoon said last week. "... I took my opportunity to come here."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}