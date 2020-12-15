How Jimmy Lindsey is approaching Saturday's game as the interim defensive coordinator for Illinois football

“Just make it fun for the kids because that’s what we coach for," Lindsey said. "Put them in the best possible positions to be successful and execute at a high level. Get them to play with great effort, be great teammates and trust the guy next to them. That’s all we can do as a coaching staff. Our defensive staff of guys have done a great job of that this week."

That doesn't mean the team is mailing it in against the Nittany Lions. Carney said the energy at practice was the same on Tuesday, perhaps even a bit higher than it was last week. Illinois has a chance for its third win in a pandemic-altered season. The season record has been a disappointment, particularly given the expectations two months ago. But one more win would close the chapter — and in some cases, the book — on the year with a positive note.

Lindsey, for the first time in his career, is responsible for one entire side of the ball. He's got to be himself.