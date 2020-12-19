How the Illinois football team found out about the hiring of Bret Bielema as head coach

It's been a whirlwind of a week. In a span of six days, Whitman fired Smith, conducted interviews and hired Bielema. Now the players will learn their new head coach after playing a game in front of him.

“I think he’s done a great job at different programs," Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen said. Hansen could elect to return for a sixth season, but hasn't decided on that yet. "Wisconsin, obviously, is the one everyone wants to talk about. Even at Arkansas, he didn’t get a fair shake during the whole year. I think he can do some big things for us and I think he’s going to install some Big Ten grit here. I think that will be big for us."

Bielema has 24 years of collegiate coaching experience and compiled a 12-year record of 97-58 (.626) as head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas.

He has spent the last three seasons in the National Football League. His first two seasons in the NFL were with the New England Patriots as a consultant to six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick in 2018 and as the team’s defensive line coach in 2019. He has been the outside linebackers coach and senior assistant for the New York Giants during the 2020 season.