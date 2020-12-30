 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois defensive end Owen Carney enters transfer portal
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Illinois defensive end Owen Carney enters transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois Nebraska Football

Illinois defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. (99) sacks Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7).

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — After a breakout senior season, Illinois defensive end Owen Carney Jr. has entered the transfer portal.

Carney announced his decision on social media Wednesday afternoon. All NCAA players have been granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He was an All-Big Ten second team selection and was third in the Big Ten with five sacks and was 11th in the conference with seven tackles for a loss.

"I would like to thank the University of Illinois for an incredible experience over the past four years," Carney wrote on social media. "During my time I have not only grown as a player but as a young man. The opportunity to move to a different state, encounter a host of new experiences, and people is one that I will forever be grateful for.

"After speaking with my love(ed) ones and God, I made the decision to enter the transfer portal. This is by far the most courageous thing I have done to date, but I'm excited and ready for what the future holds.

"Again, I would like to thank my entire Illinois family and everyone who has believed in me.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Be strong and courageous! Do not tremble or be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." -- Joshua 1:19."

Carney entered the season with 6.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 35 career games. Even in a pandemic-shortened season, he exceeded those numbers.

“I feel like my game has taken a drastic jump," Carney said in training camp. "I know I’m probably doubted. They’ve probably seen me (35) times and they probably think they know how that guy is in the scouting report and they’re probably very bland on me. You know, they’ve got to play me, so they’re going to see."

Fellow senior defensive end Isaiah Gay has not yet declared his intentions for next season, nor as defensive lineman Jamal Woods. Keith Randolph Jr. and Seth Coleman, both redshirt freshmen, played significant snaps for the Illini this season.

Wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, offensive lineman Kendrick Green and linebackers Milo Eifler and Jake Hansen have all declared for the NFL Draft while offensive linemen Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer Jr. announced they'd return for an extra year.

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News