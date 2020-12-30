Illinois defensive end Owen Carney enters transfer portal

"Again, I would like to thank my entire Illinois family and everyone who has believed in me.

"Be strong and courageous! Do not tremble or be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." -- Joshua 1:19."

Carney entered the season with 6.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 35 career games. Even in a pandemic-shortened season, he exceeded those numbers.

“I feel like my game has taken a drastic jump," Carney said in training camp. "I know I’m probably doubted. They’ve probably seen me (35) times and they probably think they know how that guy is in the scouting report and they’re probably very bland on me. You know, they’ve got to play me, so they’re going to see."

Fellow senior defensive end Isaiah Gay has not yet declared his intentions for next season, nor as defensive lineman Jamal Woods. Keith Randolph Jr. and Seth Coleman, both redshirt freshmen, played significant snaps for the Illini this season.