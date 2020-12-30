Illinois defensive end Owen Carney enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN — After a breakout senior season, Illinois defensive end Owen Carney Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
Carney announced his decision on social media Wednesday afternoon. All NCAA players have been granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was an All-Big Ten second team selection and was third in the Big Ten with five sacks and was 11th in the conference with seven tackles for a loss.
"I would like to thank the University of Illinois for an incredible experience over the past four years," Carney wrote on social media. "During my time I have not only grown as a player but as a young man. The opportunity to move to a different state, encounter a host of new experiences, and people is one that I will forever be grateful for.
"After speaking with my love(ed) ones and God, I made the decision to enter the transfer portal. This is by far the most courageous thing I have done to date, but I'm excited and ready for what the future holds.
"Again, I would like to thank my entire Illinois family and everyone who has believed in me.
"Be strong and courageous! Do not tremble or be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." -- Joshua 1:19."
Carney entered the season with 6.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 35 career games. Even in a pandemic-shortened season, he exceeded those numbers.
“I feel like my game has taken a drastic jump," Carney said in training camp. "I know I’m probably doubted. They’ve probably seen me (35) times and they probably think they know how that guy is in the scouting report and they’re probably very bland on me. You know, they’ve got to play me, so they’re going to see."
Fellow senior defensive end Isaiah Gay has not yet declared his intentions for next season, nor as defensive lineman Jamal Woods. Keith Randolph Jr. and Seth Coleman, both redshirt freshmen, played significant snaps for the Illini this season.
Wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, offensive lineman Kendrick Green and linebackers Milo Eifler and Jake Hansen have all declared for the NFL Draft while offensive linemen Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer Jr. announced they'd return for an extra year.
DD Snyder
DD Snyder highlights
Signed ✍️@dd_snyder is officially an #Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/vYdSRdxgZJ— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Dylan Rosiek
Dylan Rosiek highlights
🔸 @dylan_rosiek is ready to make plays for the Orange & Blue. pic.twitter.com/YBmq3y83Ey— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Josh Kreutz
Josh Kreutz highlights
Staying home!@JoshKreutz → #Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/Ej3o5rFDn3— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Patrick Bryant
Patrick Bryant highlights
Officially an #Illini.— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the 🔶&🔷, Patrick Bryant! pic.twitter.com/g9yOJxXe30
Sedarius McConnell
Sedarius McConnell highlights
Welcome home, @SEDMcC! 🔶🔷#Illini pic.twitter.com/rlZVoqo2Sr— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Tyler Strain
Tyler Strain highlights
Let's go, @D1Tstrain! #Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/txXW726Mxf— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Zachary Barlev
Zachary Barlev highlights
Illinois' own. @Barlev23 is staying home!#Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/pWb3tWok7Q— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Prince Green
Prince Green highlights
🔸 Officially an #Illini → @PrinceGreen_11 🔹 pic.twitter.com/UJcPqHZztj— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Daniel Edwards
Daniel Edwards highlights
Welcome home, @Snook4Six!#Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/AhtpfWUdml— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Josh Gesky
Josh Gesky
Christmas Eve gets an unexpected twist when two new friends connect over OREO cookies. #StayPlayful— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) November 30, 2020
Brody Wisecarver
Brody Wisecarver highlights
O-Line just got stronger 👊@Bwise9869 is a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and the No. 4 ranked recruit in Missouri by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gV6JOxt74N— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Samari Collier
Samari Collier highlights
🔹 @1samari_ is ranked the No. 31 dual-threat QB in the country by 247Sports 🔸 pic.twitter.com/eK84zdoA46— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Joriell Washington
Joriell Washington highlights
Runs fast, hits hard, and gets to the ball.— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Check out @JWashing10n's highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dJNZl447pi
Kalen Villanueva
Kalen Villanueva highlights
Let's go, @KalenVillanueva!— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 17, 2020
Officially an #Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/MksKazgLgN
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25