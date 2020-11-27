Illinois football game against No. 4 Ohio State canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within Buckeyes program

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team will not play No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.

The game has been canceled because of "an elevated number of COVID-19 tests within the Ohio State program." It's the the first time this season that a game involving Illinois has been canceled. The game will not be made up and will be considered a "no contest" by the Big Ten Conference. It's the second Big Ten game this week that has been canceled, joining Wisconsin-Minnesota.

“We are certainly disappointed that (Saturday's) game against Ohio State was cancelled,” said Illinois head coach Lovie Smith in a statement. “In these uncertain times, and having seen similar situations around the nation, we have always been aware that this could occur to us as well. All of us in collegiate athletics place the health and safety of our student-athletes at the highest level. We hope the Ohio State players and staff who have contracted the COVID virus recover quickly so they can continue their season.”

Illinois is scheduled to host Iowa Dec. 5 in Champaign.

"Wow ... We was really looking forward to this one," Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler wrote in a tweet.