Illinois football games against Wisconsin, Penn State rescheduled

CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten announced changes to Illinois football's 2021 football on Friday.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Illinois will now host the the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 9, after originally being scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23.

Illinois will travel to Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 23, after originally being scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16

The Illini had their bye week shifted one week to Oct. 16 from Oct. 9.

Here is what the Fighting Illini's 2021 schedule looks like now. All games are set for Saturdays with kickoff times yet to be determined:

Aug. 28 vs. Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic; Sept. 4 vs. University of Texas at San Antonio; Sept. 11 at Virginia; Sept. 18 vs. Maryland; Sept. 25 at Purdue; Oct. 2 vs. Charlotte; Oct. 9 vs. Wisconsin; Oct. 16 Bye week; Oct. 23 at Penn State; Oct. 30 vs. Rutgers; Nov. 6 at Minnesota; Nov. 20 at Iowa; Nov. 27 vs. Northwestern