Illinois football keeps nearly entire recruiting class amid coaching search

Whitman wasn't the only one in Champaign to reach out to current recruits. The coaching staff, with an uncertain future, worked hard to keep commits in place. Interim head coach Rod Smith said the message to recruits was the same, even without Lovie Smith.

“You just have a real conversation with them," Rod Smith said. "You let them know exactly what’s going on, where they’re at. Part of the reason they committed to come to the University of Illinois is because of the great institution that we have. They didn’t make a mistake. ... You also reassure that everything they agreed to the first time is still here. The opportunity to get a great education, to play great football, that opportunity is still here."

Though there's a bit of confusion around the program, signing day is still a culmination of work and years in the recruiting cycle. To add to the strangeness of this year, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped on-campus visits in March, meaning some recruits, like Green, haven't officially been on campus.