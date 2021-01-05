Illinois football lands high school running back, transfer linebacker

He got his first high school commitment on Tuesday, landing three-start athlete Joshua McCray for the Class of 2021. Less than an hour after that, linebacker Calvin "C.J." Hart Jr. announced he was transferring from North Carolina State

McCray is a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who lined up all over for Enterprise High School (Alabama). He had offers from; Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and more.

According to the Southeast Sun (Alabama): McCray had 1,819 all-purpose yards with 19 total touchdowns. He rushed for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 440 yards and six touchdowns. He had two kickoffs returned for a touchdown.

