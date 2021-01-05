Illinois football lands high school running back, transfer linebacker

CHAMPAIGN — As Bret Bielema continues to fill out his coaching staff, he's also active in the recruiting world.
He got his first high school commitment on Tuesday, landing three-start athlete Joshua McCray for the Class of 2021. Less than an hour after that, linebacker Calvin "C.J." Hart Jr. announced he was transferring from North Carolina State
McCray is a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who lined up all over for Enterprise High School (Alabama). He had offers from; Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and more.
According to the Southeast Sun (Alabama): McCray had 1,819 all-purpose yards with 19 total touchdowns. He rushed for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 440 yards and six touchdowns. He had two kickoffs returned for a touchdown.
Illinois signed 14 players to a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period in December.
Hart addresses an immediate position of need for the Illini. He's 6-foot-1, 235-pound redshirt sophomore who recorded 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks in two seasons for North Carolina State. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
In 10 games in 2020, he had 18 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Prior to Hart's announcement, Illinois had just three scholarship linebackers on the roster: Shammond Cooper, Tarique Barnes and Khalan Tolson. All three are coming off of season-ending injuries. Linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler declared for the NFL Draft.
