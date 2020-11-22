Illinois football notebook: Another big day on the ground in win over Nebraska

“I didn’t actually get the greenlight, so I might be in trouble for that," he said. "I’m just thankful I got the first down because if I didn’t it might be a different story."

The run picked up a big first down on the first drive of the second half that resulted in a field goal. Hayes doesn't sugarcoat the message when he says he's not the most athletic guy around. He'll remind you he's not the right pick for a pickup basketball game and knew the run probably looked as awkward as it felt.

“I watched it in the locker room after the game. I’m not the most athletic person going around," he said. "I said to (kicker) James McCourt, I was like, ‘How bad was it?’ He was like, ‘It was pretty bad.’ I watched it back and honestly, we were talking about it, based on my athleticism it could have been a lot worse. I’ll take it.”

Practice leads to perfect

In a video the Illinois football Twitter page posted after the game, Smith told his team that this win — the second in a row — came in practice. He said there was a "different vibe" around practice earlier in the week.