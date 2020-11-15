Illinois football notebook: Takeaways save the day in win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — After six plays of offense, Rutgers looked like it was going to do whatever it wanted against an Illinois defense that has been particularly vulnerable this year.
There was the seven-yard rush by quarterback Noah Vadral on the first play of the game. Then came a 32-yard run by running back Isaih Pacheco on the next play. Four plays later came the east pass from Vadral to Bo Melton for a 29-yard touchdown after Melton beat Illini cornerback Tony Adams in one-on-one coverage.
Illinois' pass defense ranked second-to-last in the Big Ten entering the day and looked like it was in for another long day. But the Illini settled in and despite allowing 442 total yards of offense with 259 of those coming through the air, buckled down on the way to a 23-20 win over Rutgers.
“We gave up some big plays, we’ll continue to work on that," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "Those takeaways late allowed us to win the football game."
The Illini (1-3) got interceptions from Jake Hansen, Devon Witherspoon and Nate Hobbs, each in the second half, and held Rutgers to 4-of-14 on third-down conversions. Vadral hooked up with Melton again on a 66-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter before the slew of takeaways.
“Third down was critical," Smith said. "We look at it like a takeaway when you convert on third down. When you’re moving the ball the way we were on the offensive side, you want to get the ball in their hand."
Hobbs missed last week with a shoulder injury and didn't start on Saturday but entered the game and finished with eight tackles and a pick. His presence helped solidify a secondary that, thanks to injuries, had been unsettled at different points all year. Witherspoon missed the first game and Marquez Beason hasn't played in the last two games, though he was available on Saturday.
“I think it definitely sent us into next week with momentum," Hobbs said of the win. "I feel like we’re really going to build off this game. We knew the whole time we were playmakers, to be honest. When we were going to show that, we came to show that this game."
Hansen moves to outside
After playing well at middle linebacker against Wisconsin in Week 1 after Hansen left with an injury, Tarique Barnes hasn't seen any action at the linebacker spot in the last two games.
Just before Saturday's game, it was announced that outside linebacker Milo Eifler was out with an injury and that Hansen would move from his middle linebacker spot — which he took over this year in place of Dele Harding, who graduated — to the outside and Barnes would go to the middle.
Prior to this year, Hansen had only played as the outside linebacker at Illinois. He finished with a team-high 15 tackles, a tackle for a loss and the interception. Barnes had seven tackles.
“Jake’s an outstanding player," Smith said. "I think he’s an outstanding player no matter where he plays. We wanted to get Tarique Barnes back on the field this week so that’s the reason we moved Jake out there. We made that decision early in the week and Jake felt right at home. It’s a little bit like riding a bit. He’s played outside quite a bit. I know we needed all those big plays he made (Saturday) and he made quite a few."
Peters makes the trip
Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29 and was cleared to leave quarantine this week. However, because of Big Ten protocols, he had to miss this game for cardiac testing. He's eligible to return next week at Nebraska, but still made the trip to New Jersey.
Eifler, who was out, also made the trip.
“They move into more of an assistant coaches role when they can’t do anything else," Smith said. "Brandon helped an awful lot. Milo helped an awful lot today. That was always the plan to bring Brandon along."
Peters was a guidepost for redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams in his first career start.
"I know Brandon was doing everything he could to help Isaiah throughout," Smith said.
Brown gets going
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said it'd be a point to get redshirt sophomore running back Chase Brown the ball. He wasn't lying.
Smith had 17 carries for 131 yards and showed why he's Illinois' most explosive runner. Brown he was playing too fast in the season-opener against Wisconsin, where he had three carries for 12 yards. He bounced back against Purdue with 11 carries for 73 yards but only had four carries for 31 yards last week in a loss to Minnesota.
Against Rutgers, Williams (192 rush yards) and Brown (131 rush yards) combined to be the second Illini quarterback and running back duo to both rush for 130 or more yards in a game in Illinois history. The other? Rashard Mendenhall (201) and Juice Williams (133) at Minnesota on Nov. 3, 2007.
“Chase a dog," Williams said. "He makes my job way easier. A lot of big plays, explosive plays that we needed from him. He came up big. ... He’s just complete. He’s a dog. I know every play he has my back. It was great. It’s a connection that we have, honestly."
The not-so-good
The win wasn't all good news for Illinois, though it was sorely needed.
Stalwart right tackle Alex Palczewski suffered an injury in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game. He was on the sideline with his knee wrapped in ice and on crutches. It was his 40th consecutive start.
Redshirt sophomore Julian Pearl replaced Palczewski and played well, but had two penalties for illegal formation.
"Losing Alex (Palczewski) there hurt us, but I thought Julian Pearl really stepped up," Smith said.
Illinois had five plays from the 1-yard line on the opening drive of the third quarter but failed to punch the ball in and settled for a field goal. In the fourth quarter, Illinois had three attempts from inside the 10-yard line and settled for another field goal.
“That was the thing at the beginning of the game that however this game goes, just even-keeled, every play," Williams said. "Just keep going. Keep going. That was the energy of the game. We kept going. It was a slow start but we just kept going."
Looking up
