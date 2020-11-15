Illinois football notebook: Takeaways save the day in win over Rutgers

“Third down was critical," Smith said. "We look at it like a takeaway when you convert on third down. When you’re moving the ball the way we were on the offensive side, you want to get the ball in their hand."

Hobbs missed last week with a shoulder injury and didn't start on Saturday but entered the game and finished with eight tackles and a pick. His presence helped solidify a secondary that, thanks to injuries, had been unsettled at different points all year. Witherspoon missed the first game and Marquez Beason hasn't played in the last two games, though he was available on Saturday.

“I think it definitely sent us into next week with momentum," Hobbs said of the win. "I feel like we’re really going to build off this game. We knew the whole time we were playmakers, to be honest. When we were going to show that, we came to show that this game."

Hansen moves to outside

After playing well at middle linebacker against Wisconsin in Week 1 after Hansen left with an injury, Tarique Barnes hasn't seen any action at the linebacker spot in the last two games.