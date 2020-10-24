ILLINOIS FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Tarique Barnes shines at linebacker

After spending a season learning the system and getting bigger, quarterback Isaiah Williams got a good amount of reps against Wisconsin. Smith said that entering the game, the team had a package for the redhirt freshman.

He ran one for five yards and threw an interception, but handed the ball off on several plays that looked to be options.

“Isaiah has done some good things in practice," Smith said. "The first game you kind of want to see what you have. Going in, we had a package designed just for him so the plan was for him to play. How the game was going, the plan was for him to get a few reps in that package. When nothing’s going right, it’s kind of tough duty when you come in like that. First bit of action for him, that’s a start."

Starting quarterback Brandon Peters knew Williams would have reps, but wasn't sure it would be as much as it was. On one specific drive, Williams handled the first four plays before a fourth-and-two play when Peters came back into the game.

Finding a rhythm, Peters said, was difficult.