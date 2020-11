Illinois football players Alex Palczewski, Tarique Barnes out for the season

Palczewski made his team-high 40th consecutive start at Rutgers on Nov. 14 before exiting the game with an injury. Palczewski was replaced at right tackle by Julian Pearl.

Barnes made his first career start at Rutgers and followed with his first career interception the next week at Nebraska. His breakout game came in the season opener at Wisconsin, when he had his first career fumble recovery, touchdown, and recorded sack filling in for an injured Jake Hansen.