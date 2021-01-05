Illinois football specialists get the band back together for one more season

CHAMPAIGN — James McCourt is an avid golfer and perhaps one of the best on the Illinois football team, so it was fitting when he produced a cross-sport reference on Monday afternoon.
McCourt, Illinois' kicker, punter Blake Hayes and long snapper Ethan Tabel are effectively caddies for one another. After years of practices and meetings, they've become an extremely tight-knit group and know the intricacies each other's games. If a snap, kick or punt is wrong or a bit off, they each know how to talk to one another about a small tweak to fix things.
As it turns out, they're all taking advantage of the NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility and announced their returns to the football team.
“It’s almost like a psychic thing we have with each other," Hayes said. "It’s really special just to come back again with another year and share those experiences again, whether it’s highs or low. The lows are sometimes just as good as the highs because you get a lot out of it. Another year would be so much fun for all of us."
Hayes entered the season as the No. 1 draft prospect as a punter, according to ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr., but longs to extend his college education and improve his game.
McCourt isn't thrilled about how his own season went down and feel like he owes more to Illinois. He was 6-of-10 on field goal attempts and missed two games because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Illinois is also scheduled to open the season in Ireland, where McCourt was born, though it's not yet clear if the COVID-19 pandemic will impact that game.
Tabel echoed many of the same thoughts and feels like he has more to prove. He earned a scholarship — a bit of a rarity for a long snapper — and played the final two games of the season on a torn ACL before off-season surgery.
The three have started together for two years. Hayes and Tabel have started together since 2017.
“Having us all back together is super special," McCourt said. "We all feed off of each other’s energy really well. We all know each other really well at this point. We’ve been together for a long time, more than most KPS units have been together in college. There’s no reason we all can’t perform at the highest level next year and we all have high expectations for ourselves. We didn’t make the decision solely off each other coming back, but it definitely had a huge factor in all of us coming back."
All three said they spoke with new head coach Bret Bielema about returning and got the green light. The specialist room also consists of backup kicker Caleb Griffin, backup punter Hugh Robertson and backup long snapper Aidan Hall.
“It means everything," Tabel said of returning with McCourt and Hayes. "We all came in at just about the same time. I love those guys. They’re fantastic dudes. We’ve become best friends, our experiences that we’ve shared together. We’ve faced highs and lows. To be able to run it back one more time and hopefully have our best season yet, I mean, that’s our goal. It’s really special. I’m looking forward to being able to do it."
The specialists have been one of the top groups for the Illini in the last few years. Hayes and Tabel have been mainstays in the starting lineup since 2017 and McCourt has started two years after Chase McLaughlin graduated and began his NFL career.
This year will be different. Bielema is the new coach after former head coach Lovie Smith was hired. Bielema has yet to announce a special teams coordinator, but the specialists committed to Illinois, they said, not a coaching staff.
Another year with "the lads," as they announced on social media, is special.
“We’ve become best of friends through this crazy ride we’ve had," Hayes said. "We’ve had many highs and many challenging days. The camaraderie that we’ve built within that room — even with other guys like Caleb (Griffin), Aidan (Hall) and Hugh (Robertson) — it’s such a special group. We feed off of each other so much. We know when we’re feeling down, how to help each other get back up if it’s a bad punt, a bad kick, we know how to get each other back on the right level."
Up, then down
2004: 9–3 (6–2), Outback Bowl loser — Bielema's first season as UW's defensive coordinator
2005: 10–3 (5–3), Capital One Bowl champion
2006: 12–1 (7–1), Capital One Bowl champion — Bielema's first season as UW's head coach
2007: 9–4 (5–3), Outback Bowl loser
2008: 7–6 (3–5), Champs Sports Bowl loser
2009: 10–3 (5–3), Champs Sports Bowl champion
2010: 11–2 (7–1), Big Ten co-champion, Rose Bowl loser
2011: 11–3 (6–2), Big Ten champion, Rose Bowl loser
2012: 8–6 (4–4), Big Ten champion — Bielema's final season with UW
2013: 3–9 (0–8), Bielema's first season with Arkansas
2014: 7–6 (2–6), Texas Bowl champion
2015: 8–5 (5–3), Liberty Bowl champion
2016: 7–6 (3–5), Belk Bowl loser
2017: 4–8 (1–7), Bielema's final season with Arkansas
