Illinois football specialists get the band back together for one more season

All three said they spoke with new head coach Bret Bielema about returning and got the green light. The specialist room also consists of backup kicker Caleb Griffin, backup punter Hugh Robertson and backup long snapper Aidan Hall.

“It means everything," Tabel said of returning with McCourt and Hayes. "We all came in at just about the same time. I love those guys. They’re fantastic dudes. We’ve become best friends, our experiences that we’ve shared together. We’ve faced highs and lows. To be able to run it back one more time and hopefully have our best season yet, I mean, that’s our goal. It’s really special. I’m looking forward to being able to do it."

The specialists have been one of the top groups for the Illini in the last few years. Hayes and Tabel have been mainstays in the starting lineup since 2017 and McCourt has started two years after Chase McLaughlin graduated and began his NFL career.

This year will be different. Bielema is the new coach after former head coach Lovie Smith was hired. Bielema has yet to announce a special teams coordinator, but the specialists committed to Illinois, they said, not a coaching staff.

Another year with "the lads," as they announced on social media, is special.