Illinois football to open season on Friday, Oct. 23 at No. 16 Wisconsin

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Said Illinois senior defensive end Owen Carney Jr.: “We’re probably going to get their best punch. It’s going to be packed as far as it’s going to mean a lot to them as it does to us and our program. People say we pulled off a fluke, it was an upset but I believe we forced about two or three turnovers that game. We’re looking to do the same thing again and really prove that it wasn’t a fluke and that we are a good, solid team."

Carney said he and some of his teammates could see the scheduling writing on the wall. In each iteration of the schedule, Illinois was scheduled to be one of the first teams playing.

Illinois spokesperson Kent Brown said the team won't have any other Friday night games this year.

“I think most of the team was already preparing for that," Carney said of opening the season on Friday. "When the Big Ten first released the schedule, we were set to open up the Big Ten against (Ohio) State. We really already had the mindset that we were going to open the show, whether it was on Friday or Saturday, because we have a lot of things coming this year here in Champaign."