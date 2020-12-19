Illinois freshman guard Adam Miller learning at every turn as a college basketball player

CHAMPAIGN — Sometimes it's important to step back, to realize that Illinois is only seven games into its season, meaning Adam Miller has seen college teams seven times.
There were no secret scrimmages or tune-up games. The non-conference slate for No. 13 Illinois (5-2) was a bear, save for the first two games of the season. Miller, a freshman from Peoria, has been learning on the fly.
The defensive component is an adjustment in and of itself, perhaps the biggest difference between high school and college basketball. After all, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said, star ratings aren't generally born out of defensive ability.
But even prolific scorers like Miller have to adjust on offense. Where do the shots come from against bigger, stronger, smarter competition? How do you navigate around help and team defense? Film helps. Drills in practice help. The best lessons are learned in a game. Miller is finding that out.
“It’s not really difficult," Miller said on Saturday. "It’s really just that you don’t know because I haven’t played at this level. I can watch as much film, you could see it but it’s different when you’re out there on that court. It’s so much faster. Everybody is so much stronger and everybody is smarter.
"You really just have to go out there. Coach can help you out with it but you’ve still got to make those reads, you’ve still got to take that extra dribble on those splits or maybe pick up and take one less dribble. Really just getting the reps in, working in practice, making sure I’m keeping my head on tight and watching everything, trying to learn every position and every play."
He's averaging 11.9 points per game and is shooting 44.8 percent on the field ahead of Sunday's noon game at No. 19 Rutgers (ESPN2). Those are good numbers to start a career, but he's still finding some footing.
A few times in Tuesday's win against Minnesota, Miller drove into the heart of the defense and attacked the rim off of one foot, leading to tough, contested shots. That shot attempt has worked his entire life, but doesn't work as well against a sea of waiting defenders.
Working on leaping off of two feet has been a point of of emphasis and it's drilled in practice daily.
“It’s one of those things you can get away with in high school because you’re the best player on the team or the best athlete or this or that and you can get to the rim," Underwood said. "That’s one of the big adjustments you have to make on the offensive end is you may get by your guy, but there’s another guy there and there’s probably a third.
"They all happen to be physically athletic and long and/or have some size. It takes you a little bit to understand that and it takes you a little bit to understand that there’s going to be contact in there, what gets called and what doesn’t get called."
Miller finished with 14 points against the Gophers after scoring two points against Missouri. He's scored in double figures in four of seven games this season. Rutgers (5-0) will present a challenge to Miller and the rest of the Illinois offense.
The Scarlet Knights are ranked No. 11 in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom and only allow opponents to make 28.3 percent of their 3-pointers, which is 65th best in the country.
Still, Miller has produced in just seven college games. According to hoop-math, 56.7 percent of Miller's attempted shots this season are on 3-pointers, 17.9 percent are coming at the rim and 35.3 percent have been on two-point jump shots.
“I think the one thing he’s doing a great job of is he’s starting to have a great understanding of where his shots come from," Underwood said.
He's continuing to pepper teammates with questions about specific elements of the game. It's the best way to learn and Miller doesn't want to miss a golden opportunity, particularly on a team loaded with veteran players.
“That’s all I do. I never stop asking questions," Miller said. "I probably ask a million questions a day because I’m trying to perfect my craft, at the end of the day. I want to be the best player I can be. Right now I know there are people who are better than me or there are people who have an advantage over me because I might not know something. I’m always asking questions. It’s going to make me a better player."
