Illinois hires Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to same role

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has officially added the first piece to his defensive staff.

Walters, 34, has been at Mizzou for the past six seasons. The first five were under former head coach Barry Odom and Walters spent last season as defensive coordinator under Eli Drinkwitz.

“It is a great pleasure to bring Ryan here to the University of Illinois Football Family,” Bielema said in a statement. “Ryan has demonstrated great success in his coaching career as an assistant, as a coordinator and as a leader of young men. He’ll be a great addition to our staff to help us motivate, recruit and develop a roster full of champions. Ryan and his family will be a terrific fit in our program, at our university and in the Champaign-Urbana community.”

Walters has coached safeties and defensive backs all six seasons. He was co-defensive coordinator from 2016-2017 and has been the defensive coordinator for three seasons, from 2018-2020.

The Tigers were 66th in total defense and 85th in scoring defense in 2020.