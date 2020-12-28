Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN — Instead of pursuing a sixth season at Illinois, star linebacker Jake Hansen declared for the NFL Draft.
Hansen was one of the leaders on the defense and a turnover-creating machine during his time in Champaign.
This season, he led Illinois this season with 68 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Hansen was named a Second Team All-Big Ten linebacker this season by conference media and a Third Team selection by coaches.
Hansen’s 10 career forced fumbles are tied for third-most in program history, behind only Simeon Rice (13) and Whitney Mercilus (11). He led the nation in forced fumbles during the 2019 season, forcing seven fumbles in just seven games. Hansen was involved in 14 takeaways during the last two seasons, which leads the nation.
Thank you Illinois!! pic.twitter.com/fMfQta4tki— Jake Hansen (@Juggs35) December 28, 2020
"Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and fans for an unbelievable five seasons at the University of Illinois," Hansen wrote in a letter on social media. "It has been an honor to wear the orange & blue at Memorial Stadium in front of the best fans in the nation. I have made memories and friends that will last a lifetime. I know I will miss my time in Champaign!
"Today, I will be taking the next step and declaring for the NFL Draft. Thank you to Coach (Lovie) Smith for helping me grow as a man and a player. Also, thank you to the athletic training staff, and the strength staff for the countless hours of work and support.
"I know the program is in great hands with the players in that locker room, Josh Whitman, and Coach (Bret Bielema). I look forward to watching their success for years to come. Nothing but love for Illini Nation!"
Hansen committed to Illinois under former head coach Bill Cubit and struck up a powerful relationship with former Coach Lovie Smith. He returned from a torn ACL in 2017 to become an anchor of the defense. He had the No. 4 tackling grade in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.
He finished his Illini career with 235 tackles, 26.0 TFLs, 7.0 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe is the only other player from this season's team to have declared for the NFL Draft. Offensive linemen Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer Jr. have all said they'd return for another season.
