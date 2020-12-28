Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN — Instead of pursuing a sixth season at Illinois, star linebacker Jake Hansen declared for the NFL Draft.

Hansen was one of the leaders on the defense and a turnover-creating machine during his time in Champaign.

This season, he led Illinois this season with 68 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Hansen was named a Second Team All-Big Ten linebacker this season by conference media and a Third Team selection by coaches.

Hansen’s 10 career forced fumbles are tied for third-most in program history, behind only Simeon Rice (13) and Whitney Mercilus (11). He led the nation in forced fumbles during the 2019 season, forcing seven fumbles in just seven games. Hansen was involved in 14 takeaways during the last two seasons, which leads the nation.