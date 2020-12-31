Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler ready to "fulfill his potential,' declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPIGN — Milo Eifler will admit that there were times that he wasn't sure this moment would happen. That he didn't know if he'd be able to post the prepared graphic to his social media pages where he declares for the NFL Draft.
To be clear, this isn't unique to Eifler. Athletics are a struggle and those struggles make the rewards all the better. He knew he'd redshirt as a freshman at the University of Washington in 2016 but playing primarily on special teams the following year had mind wandering.
"It was like, ‘Am I good enough?’ You start questioning your abilities a little bit as a player," Eifler said on Wednesday. "Everybody has those type of days. Some days are good and some days are bad."
Then Eifler, a linebacker, was armed with confidence provided by former Illinois head coach Lovie Smith. Eifler sat out in 2019 before playing in 18 games over the last two seasons. That moment of wonder about the next level proved to be fleeting. On Tuesday, Eifler got his moment and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
He graduated in December and finished his Illini career with 96 tackles, two pass break ups, 13.5 tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery. The the to make the leap was perfect and he became the fourth Illini player to declare for the draft. Wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, offensive lineman Kendrick Green and linebacker Jake Hansen have all declared.
“Just looking at it, my family and I and my significant other felt it was time for me to venture off to the next level," Eifler said. "It’s always been a goal of mine to declare for the NFL and kind of see where I stack up with the rest of the college football players and the then obviously the pros.
“With graduating in December, it didn’t play a big toll but it was more of another reason to not come back. I received my academic degree and I felt like it was a much-needed time to move on and fulfill my potential."
Eifler will move to Arizona and live with Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy. The two roomed together at Washington and Eifler watched Murphy go through his own draft process. Eifler has signed with an agent and will train at the EXOS Sports Facility in Scottsdale, he said.
In making this move he's armed with confidence that Smith instilled in him. Smith called Eifler on Thursday to offer support, Eifler said.
“Without him I wouldn’t be here right now," Eifler said. "I want everybody to know that. Coach Smith was a great guy, a great genuine guy; even better man and even better father. He really looks out for his players."
Smith showed Eifler little things like what to watch on the field and the ins and outs of college football, but he also allowed Eifler to spread his wings. After his sit-out year, Eifler was in the starting lineup Week 1 in 2019 against Akron. Smith believed in him and allowed him to grow through mistakes that all college players experience.
“Once you have that coach who believes in you and gives you that opportunity, it allows the athlete to grow in the sense that they don’t even know yet," Eifler said. "You know the potential is there but you don’t know if they’re going to apply it or if it’s going to come naturally or down the road. Having that and taking that hunger and that eagerness to play and being able to transfer that to Illinois, that’s where I felt I grew the most and be in the moment and accept things around me."
New head coach Bret Bielema — whom Eifler said he got glowing reviews about from people who know Bielema — will be tasked with adding depth to the linebacker room. Tarique Barnes, Shammond Cooper and Khalan Tolson are each scheduled to return but had season-ending injuries last season. Delano Ware is in the transfer portal after quitting the team prior to the Northwestern game.
For now, Eifler is still waiting for everything to sink in. Eventually, it will.
“I still haven’t soaked everything in," Eifler said. "It’s like, ‘I’m really not coming back to school yet."
