Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler ready to "fulfill his potential,' declares for NFL Draft

In making this move he's armed with confidence that Smith instilled in him. Smith called Eifler on Thursday to offer support, Eifler said.

“Without him I wouldn’t be here right now," Eifler said. "I want everybody to know that. Coach Smith was a great guy, a great genuine guy; even better man and even better father. He really looks out for his players."

Smith showed Eifler little things like what to watch on the field and the ins and outs of college football, but he also allowed Eifler to spread his wings. After his sit-out year, Eifler was in the starting lineup Week 1 in 2019 against Akron. Smith believed in him and allowed him to grow through mistakes that all college players experience.

“Once you have that coach who believes in you and gives you that opportunity, it allows the athlete to grow in the sense that they don’t even know yet," Eifler said. "You know the potential is there but you don’t know if they’re going to apply it or if it’s going to come naturally or down the road. Having that and taking that hunger and that eagerness to play and being able to transfer that to Illinois, that’s where I felt I grew the most and be in the moment and accept things around me."