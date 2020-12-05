Illinois offense roars, then sputters in loss to No. 19 Iowa

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois looked like it had exorcised the demons of Iowa past, ready to finally knock off a team that had thoroughly walloped the Illini for the last four seasons.
In the first 17 minutes, Brandon Peters was slinging touchdown passes, the offense was humming, the defense was dominating and Illinois was cruising. That 155-16 combined score in favor of the Hawkeyes the last four years? Not again.
Then, without warning, it all stopped. Illinois quit moving the ball and Iowa started. The 43 minutes was a reminder that Iowa is indeed No. 19 in the most recent College Football Playoff polls. The Hawkeyes scored 35 unanswered points and beat Illinois 35-21 at Memorial Stadium Saturday evening. The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Illini and was the seventh straight loss to the Hawkeyes.
Illinois (2-4) led 14-0 with 13 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter after Peters found wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe for an acrobatic touchdown catch in the quarter of the end zone. That team head coach Lovie Smith had been touting? It appeared to have emphatically arrived. The Illini rolled up 148 yards on three possessions to Iowa's 28 yards.
Then the Hawkeyes, those of the third-ranked defense in the Big Ten, stalled every Illinois drive. On the next seven drives Illinois moved the ball just 47 yards with no points and had three three-and-outs to show for it.
In the meantime, the Hawkeyes' offense got going and piled up 383 yards on eight drives — six of those eight drives resulted in points. In all, Iowa (5-2) had 425 yards of total offense with 220 coming from quarterback Spencer Petras, who threw three touchdowns, and 205 coming on the ground behind the running of Tyler Goodson (92 yards) and Mekhi Sargent (54 yards).
Illinois was hit hard by injuries. Starting defensive tackle Jamal Woods, starting linebacker Khalan Tolson and starting cornerback Nate Hobbs left with injuries in the first half and didn't return.
The injury to Tolson thrust Michael Marchese into the game at linebacker and Hobbs' injury led to Kendall Smith playing significant snaps at cornerback.
The biggest concern was Illinois' offense. After a dominating performance at Nebraska in Peters' return from a three-game COVID absence, Illinois faltered and couldn't move the ball until a fourth-quarter appearance from redshirt freshmen Isaiah Williams, who led the offense downfield before a touchdown pass to Carlos Sandy with 24 seconds left in the game.
On Williams' two drives — and with the game largely out of hand — Illinois had 138 yards and one score. Illinois finished with 348 yards. Peters was 10-of-18 passing for 116 yards, but only 25 after the touchdown pass to Imatorbhebhe.
