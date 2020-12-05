Illinois offense roars, then sputters in loss to No. 19 Iowa

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois looked like it had exorcised the demons of Iowa past, ready to finally knock off a team that had thoroughly walloped the Illini for the last four seasons.

In the first 17 minutes, Brandon Peters was slinging touchdown passes, the offense was humming, the defense was dominating and Illinois was cruising. That 155-16 combined score in favor of the Hawkeyes the last four years? Not again.

Then, without warning, it all stopped. Illinois quit moving the ball and Iowa started. The 43 minutes was a reminder that Iowa is indeed No. 19 in the most recent College Football Playoff polls. The Hawkeyes scored 35 unanswered points and beat Illinois 35-21 at Memorial Stadium Saturday evening. The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Illini and was the seventh straight loss to the Hawkeyes.

Illinois (2-4) led 14-0 with 13 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter after Peters found wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe for an acrobatic touchdown catch in the quarter of the end zone. That team head coach Lovie Smith had been touting? It appeared to have emphatically arrived. The Illini rolled up 148 yards on three possessions to Iowa's 28 yards.