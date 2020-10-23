Illinois offense sputters in 45-7 loss to No. 14 Wisconsin

Outside of a few big runs by Peters, the offense only accounted for 213 yards with two turnovers while going 0-for-3 on fourth-down attempts. Two of those attempts required two yards or less to move the chains. The third attempt should have only required one yard, but a false start penalty pushed it back five yards.

Illinois gambled but the house won.

On the other side, Wisconsin (1-0) redshirt freshman Graham Mertz, in his first career start, made none of those same mistakes. He heaved the ball to his open receivers, got a Twitter shout-out from NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and carved up Illinois' defense for 248 yards and five touchdowns on 20-of-21 passing.

Mertz, who was a highly regarded four-star prospect out of high school and started in place of the injured Jack Coan, didn't even throw his first incompletion until late in the third quarter. He sustained drives, giving the Badgers a 43:28 advantage in time of possession. Illinois had the ball for 16:32.

By halftime, the mighty Badgers imposed their will on a team that stunned them just more than one year ago in Champaign — and it happened fast.