Illinois offensive lineman, and Peoria native, Kendrick Green declares for NFL Draft

"It has been an honor to wear the Orange & Blue for the last four years and be a part of the Fighting Illini family. The memories we have made will last forever," Green said in a statement. "I want to thank all my family and friends in Peoria for getting me here. Without all of their support, I would not be where I am today. Thank you to Coach Smith, the coaches, and all the staff at Illinois. They made me a better man and football player from the minute I stepped on campus. It has been nothing short of a blessing. With that being said, after discussing with my family I'd like to announce that I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft."