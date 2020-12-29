Illinois offensive lineman, and Peoria native, Kendrick Green declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN — After a stellar junior season, Kendrick Green is going pro.
The Illinois left guard announced he's foregoing his senior season and entering the NFL Draft. Green, from Peoria, was a 2020 USA Today Second Team All-American and a consensus First Team All-Big Ten pick.
"It has been an honor to wear the Orange & Blue for the last four years and be a part of the Fighting Illini family. The memories we have made will last forever," Green said in a statement. "I want to thank all my family and friends in Peoria for getting me here. Without all of their support, I would not be where I am today. Thank you to Coach Smith, the coaches, and all the staff at Illinois. They made me a better man and football player from the minute I stepped on campus. It has been nothing short of a blessing. With that being said, after discussing with my family I'd like to announce that I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft."
Forever grateful... pic.twitter.com/rO85OtFMnt— Kendrick J. Green (@The_fridge53) December 29, 2020
Green, who is 6-foot-4, 315 pounds and is known for his strength, has been a consistent force on Illinois' offensive line since switching from defensive line after his true freshman season in 2017. He has started all 33 games on the offensive line in the last three years (29 at guard, 4 at center). He took a redshirt as a true freshman before getting first-team reps as an offensive lineman on Day 1 of training camp in 2018.
Green ranked as the No. 3 guard in the nation in 2020 and the No. 6 guard in the nation in 2019, according to PFF.
The announcement came on the same day that Illinois announced the hiring of Bart Miller as the team's offensive line coach. Vederian Lowe, Alex Palczewski and Doug Kramer Jr. have each announced they would take advantage of the NCAA's free year of eligibility and return to one more season in Champaign. Former four-star recruit Verdis Brown started all eight games at right guard last season and is slated to return along with FCS All-American Blake Jeresaty, who sat out last season following surgery.
"With the year Kendrick has had, he can make that jump," Lowe said on Monday. "He has a spot in the NFL right now, I believe. I think he should ponder whatever he wants to think. Obviously the guys want him back but I think he has a spot in the NFL and if he feels that’s the right move, he should take it."
