Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner is opting out of his senior season because of COVID-19 concerns: ‘The risks are greater than the reward’

“It was more so that than the number (of cases at Illinois) itself. We’re doing a lot better than other schools in terms of numbers. But the fact that someone can get really sick -- I don’t want that.”

Bonner said he’s “very, very hopeful” he will play again as a fifth-year senior in 2021, though he said Illinois’ obligation to honor his scholarship is only for this year.

But he wants a full, healthy season in hopes of impressing NFL scouts. The Cincinnati native rushed for 822 yards and 10 touchdowns over his first three seasons and ranked second on the team last season with 225 yards.

“I don’t want to go out like that my senior year,” Bonner said. “If I test positive, I’ll miss the season. I’m already missing (part of the) season. … It’s obviously not easy. I really love football. However, the risks are greater than the reward. The reward doesn’t sound as great with a short season.”

Bonner said he’ll remain in Champaign for now. He might opt to return to Cincinnati for remote studies in his graduate courses in social work with an emphasis in mental health.

“I just want the best environment for me,” he said