Illinois says it has no new positive COVID-19 tests among football players after QB Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore sat out last week's game

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith said Monday the team has had no new positive COVID-19 tests among players after two infected players missed Saturday's game against Purdue.

A staff member also previously tested positive, according to a team spokesman. The staffer, who was not identified, is not a coach.

Twelve other players had to sit out the 31-24 loss to Purdue, with seven of them quarantined because of contact tracing.

"With the amount of guys (out), you only have so many players," Smith said in a video call with reporters. "We can't afford any others. We can't afford to have another group go out. We're right at the border to be able to really practice the way we would like. At a few positions, we're right at the minimum amount."

Illinois announced before kickoff Saturday that starting quarterback Brandon Peters and backup tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. They have been asymptomatic, Smith said Monday.

"They'll go through the process, but no symptoms really," he said.