Illinois thrashes Nebraska for second straight win

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lovie Smith touted this Illinois football team at every turn for months. He believes in the talent on the roster and the experience that talent has accumulated over the last four years.
The first three weeks of the season weren't the opening act that Smith, Illinois' head coach, envisioned. The Illini were winless after three weeks and looked to be spiraling fast. There were injuries, and also two positive COVID-19 tests that wiped out key players for two weeks and quarterback Brandon Peters for three weeks.
Most of those players returned in a win against Rutgers last week and the Illini had COVID concerns to deal with on Saturday in Nebraska. For the first time since Week 1 — a loss at Wisconsin — the Illini were at nearly-full strength, save for a few injuries. It showed in a big way. Illinois had balance on offense, forced turnovers on defense, played physically and throttled Nebraska 41-23 for its second win in a row.
At the heart of the offense was Peters, who was in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29. He won the starting quarterback job out of training camp for a reason and looked every bit like the former four-star recruit and top-rated player in Indiana when he came out of high school. He was 18-of-25 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Peters was buoyed by potent rushing attack led by Chase Brown (110 yards and two touchdowns) and Mike Epstein (113 yards and a touchdown), who ran behind an offensive line that played its best game of the season. Illinois (2-3) was without stalwart right tackle Alex Palczewski, who left last week's game with an injury. Danville native Julian Pearl started in his place.
More than anything, there was finally balance in the offense. It rolled up 490 yards, rushing for 285 yards and throwing for 205 against Nebraska (1-3).
And true to Smith's philosophy, Illinois had five takeaways: three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, including one on the very first offensive play for Nebraska that led to a three-yard touchdown run from Chase Brown less than two minutes into the game to set the tone. Jake Hansen, Tarique Barnes and Tony Adams had an interception, Hansen recovered a fumble on the first play of the game when Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey threw the ball backwards and Khalan Tolson had a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Illinois scored 28 first-half points behind a pair of rushing touchdowns from Brown, a 28-yard strike from Peters to Josh Imatorbhebhe and a one-yard plunge from Epstein. The Illini only piled it on in the second half with a pair of chip-shot field goals from James McCourt — last week's hero after a game-winning field goal — and a quarterback sneak from Peters.
This is the first game since Wisconsin that Illinois has the roster that Smith has praised for months. After playing a game of musical chairs at quarterback the last three weeks because of Peters' positive COVID test, redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams caught up in a contact tracing web and an injury to Matt Robinson, the veteran Peters settled things down on Saturday.
Illinois hosts No. 3 Ohio State next week.
