Illinois thrashes Nebraska for second straight win

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lovie Smith touted this Illinois football team at every turn for months. He believes in the talent on the roster and the experience that talent has accumulated over the last four years.

The first three weeks of the season weren't the opening act that Smith, Illinois' head coach, envisioned. The Illini were winless after three weeks and looked to be spiraling fast. There were injuries, and also two positive COVID-19 tests that wiped out key players for two weeks and quarterback Brandon Peters for three weeks.

Most of those players returned in a win against Rutgers last week and the Illini had COVID concerns to deal with on Saturday in Nebraska. For the first time since Week 1 — a loss at Wisconsin — the Illini were at nearly-full strength, save for a few injuries. It showed in a big way. Illinois had balance on offense, forced turnovers on defense, played physically and throttled Nebraska 41-23 for its second win in a row.