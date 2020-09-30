Illinois training camp notebook: Young defensive linemen earning praise

CHAMPAIGN — Until the pads come on, it's hard to get a gauge of everyone on the football team.
Offensive skill position players — quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends and receivers — can do most of their responsibilities in a 7-on-7 setting. Same for linebackers and defensive backs on defense. But linemen? It's best to judge in full pads.
Those came on Wednesday, and though one day doesn't entirely constitute an awakening, it gave some clarity on the defensive front. The defensive line was hit the hardest by graduation or the NFL Draft. Oluwole Betiku Jr. declared for the draft early. Jamal Milan, Kenyon Jackson, Tymir Oliver and Ayo Shogbonyo graduated. Illinois had previously secured a verbal commitment form Chinedu Udeogu, a graduate transfer from Cal, though the team announced on Wednesday he is no longer with the team.
That leaves plenty of snaps on the line. It's safe to pencil in Isaiah Gay, Owen Carney and Marc Mondesir as candidates on the ends, and Jamal Woods, Deon Pate, Calvin Avery, graduate transfer Roderick Perry II and junior college transfer Anthony Shipton at tackle. But head coach Lovie Smith also added praise for younger players like redshirt freshmen Keith Randolph, Seth Coleman and true freshman Johnny Newton.
“Seth Coleman is a guy who has a chance," Smith said Wednesday of the 6-5, 230 pounder. "If you ask me to talk about a guy that no one has talked a lot about, you don’t know a lot about him because he hasn’t played a lot, he’s got a chance to get up into that mix."
Smith has also mentioned Newton, the 6-2, 270-pounder the team flipped from a verbal commitment to Maryland last winter, in back-to-back days.
"Johnny Newton, excellent talent, good young prospect," Smith said. "He’s going to help us win a lot of football games."
Though it's not quite as experienced line as it has been, Smith seems comfortable in the talent.
“We have a good group of young guys," Smith said. "It’s time for them to step up and they will."
Delano Ware a 'fourth starter'
When a player moves from safety to outside linebacker, or vice versa, in Lovie Smith's system, it's not entirely worth batting an eye at. The two positions are similar and he's moved players to and fro several times. After playing safety at Miami, Derrick Smith came to Champaign, was listed as a linebacker but is now listed at safety again.
Delano Ware, who was listed as a defensive back, has been moved to linebacker. He started one game at safety as a sophomore last year and had eight starts at DB as a freshman with five at the nickel and three at safety. He's got 77 career tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery under his belt.
“I absolutely think that Delano Ware can do more than provide depth," Smith said. "We feel real good about out two deep and when I say our two deep that’s where if they start for you, you’re OK with that."
Smith said Ware can play SAM or WILL linebacker, positions occupied by Milo Eifler and Khalan Tolson, respectively.
Support Local Journalism
“I kind of consider us having four starters and we consider him being one of them," Smith said. "Early practices and what we’ve done so far, he’s looked pretty comfortable there and made a lot of plays. He didn’t disappoint (Wednesday). He’s definitely part of the mix and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do."
Other roster updates
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Edwin Carter announced Tuesday night that he was entering the transfer portal. Carter had two career catches, both for touchdowns and both came in the first half of a Week 2 game against Western Illinois in 2018. On the second touchdown catch, he suffered a season-ending knee injury that held him out in 2019.
Kerby Joseph, a defensive back who started two games at safety last season, was moved to wide receiver. Smith said that process began prior to the December loss to California in the Redbox Bowl.
Illinois also announced that defensive back Nick Walker has opted out of the season. He's the third player to do so, joining running back Ra'Von Bonner and defensive back Dawson DeGroot.
Smith said the team won't add to the roster given the semester has already started.
“It’s past the time," Smith said. "What most schools deal with a little bit is you continue to add to your roster if they can get into school. Right now, everything is pretty closed down so we won’t be adding anyone else at least with this group."
Kyron Cumby impressing
There was no doubt about Kyron Cumby's speed coming out of Plano (Texas) High School. He ran a 10.42-second 100-meter dash as a senior and was immediately one of the fastest players on the Illinois team as a freshman last year.
He played in four games, preserving his redshirt, last season and has a pair of catches and a pair of punt returns. Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith mentioned Cumby during The Fighting Illini Weekly show last week.
Lovie Smith mentioned Cumby earlier this week.
"Can't wait to see what Kyron Cumby can do," Lovie Smith said. "When you have the title of 'fastest person on the team' you want to get them involved and see what they can do. Him catching balls and also returning punts, I'm excited about that."
Said receiver Donny Navarro: “Kyron is a guy who is a great character guy. He’s got a lot of speed. He works really hard. He listens really well. He’s coachable. I know the coaches are excited for him. He’s excited for himself. He’s ready to get out and make an impact this year. He’s a good guy to have in the room. He’s a friend of mine. I think he’s going to have a lot of success."
