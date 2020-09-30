Illinois training camp notebook: Young defensive linemen earning praise

“Seth Coleman is a guy who has a chance," Smith said Wednesday of the 6-5, 230 pounder. "If you ask me to talk about a guy that no one has talked a lot about, you don’t know a lot about him because he hasn’t played a lot, he’s got a chance to get up into that mix."

Smith has also mentioned Newton, the 6-2, 270-pounder the team flipped from a verbal commitment to Maryland last winter, in back-to-back days.

"Johnny Newton, excellent talent, good young prospect," Smith said. "He’s going to help us win a lot of football games."

Though it's not quite as experienced line as it has been, Smith seems comfortable in the talent.

“We have a good group of young guys," Smith said. "It’s time for them to step up and they will."

Delano Ware a 'fourth starter'

When a player moves from safety to outside linebacker, or vice versa, in Lovie Smith's system, it's not entirely worth batting an eye at. The two positions are similar and he's moved players to and fro several times. After playing safety at Miami, Derrick Smith came to Champaign, was listed as a linebacker but is now listed at safety again.