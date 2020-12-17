Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe declares for NFL draft and will skip Saturday’s season finale at Penn State

Illinois’ leading wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe announced Thursday he is entering the NFL draft and won’t play in the team’s final game of the 2020 season.

His decision comes two days before Illinois is scheduled to play at Penn State and follows Sunday’s firing of coach Lovie Smith. The Illini are just 2-5 this season, so even a victory in Happy Valley during “Big Ten Champions Week” would not give them a winning season.

Imatorbhebhe, a redshirt senior who transferred from Southern Cal in 2019, has led Illinois in receptions in his two seasons in Champaign. He caught 22 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns this season. In 10 games last season, he grabbed 33 catches for 634 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I’d like to thank all of my coaches, family, friends and, most importantly, the fans and fellow students for making my experience what it was at the University of Illinois,” a post on Imatorbhebhe’s Twitter page read. “My time here exceeded my wildest expectations, and I leave here knowing that I am forever a member of the Illini Nation. Thank you for taking me a year ago and giving me a chance (to) reclaim my dream. We made many great memories! For that, and to all of you I am eternally grateful.”