'It started off on a good foot,' new Illinois football coach Bret Bielema reaches out to Illinois High School Football Coaches Assocation

"I think every flagship university in any state understands the importance of being the marquee destination and destination of choice for players of talent in their state, in any sport, certainly even more so in football," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said last week. "It will be critical for us to connect with the high school coaches. It will be important for us to work to make the University of Illinois an attractive destination for their players and to really open those lines of communication and really make them feel comfortable and welcome here in Champaign-Urbana and around the University of Illinois football program."

Mount Zion coach Patrick Etherton has led the Braves program since the 2016. He said he's had no contact with Illinois’ football program.

“We've had zero relationship with Illinois. We have had no contact, nothing,” he said. “We get contacted by a lot of schools and hear back from a lot of schools, but Illinois was never one of those. It is frustrating when you are just 45 minutes from there. Even when we don't have a kid that could play there, at least a courtesy call or courtesy check just out of making connections (would be good).”

Etherton said he believes Bielema’s comments on Illinois-focused recruiting shines a light on what was missing in previous Illini recruiting plans.