'It started off on a good foot,' new Illinois football coach Bret Bielema reaches out to Illinois High School Football Coaches Assocation

DECATUR — Mark Grounds was outside in the yard on Saturday when he got a text message to alert him that Bret Bielema was hired as the new Illinois head football coach and that Bielema wanted to talk to him.
Grounds, the president of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association and head coach at Jacksonville High School, connected with Bielema via phone at about 10 a.m., two hours after Bielema was announced as the new coach, replacing Lovie Smith. It wasn't an entirely long call but the effort to make a connection resonated.
Bielema reached out to share the importance of recruiting in-state players.
“I think what it means is we have a head coach who gets it, who understands that recruiting is the lifeblood of an institution and the lifeblood of a college football program," Grounds said. "If you don’t have relationships and you don’t make priorities to have relationships, it’s going to be real hard to have in-state kids to evaluate to even get close to the point of offering them a scholarship because you don’t have those relationships to find out about them.
"You need the trust of the coaches that whenever there’s a kid who is a Power Five kid that those kids are important to the state’s flagship university."
Bielema doubled down and then tripled down on his desire to recruit the entire state. He mentioned it at length on the Champaign radio station WDWS. A desire to recruit in state was part of his prepared statement in the hiring announcement.
He recruited the state of Illinois as a defensive coordinator and head coach while at the University of Wisconsin and is a native of Prophetstown.
"We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I’ve seen when Illinois wins," Bielema said in a prepared statement. "We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing the Orange and Blue and playing at Memorial Stadium. I look forward to re-connecting with the high school coaches around the state making it clear we intend to keep our players home."
Smith recruited the state well in his first class, landing future starters Kendrick Green (Peoria), Vederian Lowe (Rockford), Alex Palczewski (Mount Prospect), Ricky Smalling (Chicago) and Tony Adams (Belleville) among others.
In 2018, Illinois landed Verdis Brown (Chicago), Coran Taylor (Peoria), Jordyn Slaughter (Belleville), Julian Pearl (Danville) and Caleb Griffin (Danville). The Illini landed a few in-state prospects in 2019, including Belleville West standout Keith Randolph, but did not sign a single in-state player in the Class of 2020 and have three signees in the Class of 2021.
"I think every flagship university in any state understands the importance of being the marquee destination and destination of choice for players of talent in their state, in any sport, certainly even more so in football," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said last week. "It will be critical for us to connect with the high school coaches. It will be important for us to work to make the University of Illinois an attractive destination for their players and to really open those lines of communication and really make them feel comfortable and welcome here in Champaign-Urbana and around the University of Illinois football program."
Mount Zion coach Patrick Etherton has led the Braves program since the 2016. He said he's had no contact with Illinois’ football program.
“We've had zero relationship with Illinois. We have had no contact, nothing,” he said. “We get contacted by a lot of schools and hear back from a lot of schools, but Illinois was never one of those. It is frustrating when you are just 45 minutes from there. Even when we don't have a kid that could play there, at least a courtesy call or courtesy check just out of making connections (would be good).”
Etherton said he believes Bielema’s comments on Illinois-focused recruiting shines a light on what was missing in previous Illini recruiting plans.
“I think that was what was missing in the past is that there is no connection between the former staff and high school coaches in the state of Illinois,” Etherton said. “I think the first thing Coach Bielema has done is reach out to coaches and talk about keeping kids in state, which is huge. It creates more fans for Illinois and when you have kids from Illinois playing at Illinois, you're going to get more of a crowd. I think it is awesome.”
MacArthur coach Derek Spates has a wide array of college contacts. Most recently, star AJ Lawson signed with Iowa and Jeff Wells to Southern Illinois University.
"I think it’s very important that the next coaching staff understands that they have to put the time in recruiting kids from Illinois," Spates said. "I know every single kid won’t get an offer, but I think they have to at least build relationships and attempt to connect with high school coaches.
“I think that shows that he understands the dynamics of the state that Coach Bielema understands he’s going to have to get back in and build that foundation of trust with the coaches who felt like maybe their athletes haven’t been paid enough attention by the flagship university."
No one on the Illinois coaching staff attended a IHSFCA virtual clinic just a week-and-a-half ago, though Smith and his coaching staff have participated in the event in the past. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Indiana coach Tom Allen and Maryland coach Mike Locksley each spoke.
Bielema made a big impression on Saturday morning calling Grounds, and it was a big first step in a consistent dialogue.
“Do I think it can be repairable? Yeah. It’s the University of Illinois," Grounds said. "What it takes is to get to know them and be welcomed there. Have some of the camps again that were successful that got kids and coaches on the campus."
Grounds said he's never talked to Lovie Smith in his tenure as head coach and it's been since former assistant coach Mike Phair, who has been gone for three seasons, that Illinois has been in the hallways of Jacksonville High School to check in or get a feel for talent around the area.
"We always had coaches from the state that wore blue and orange in our buildings and that hasn’t happened," Grounds said. "It’s hard to build relationships when you don’t know people, and when you don’t know people, it doesn’t make you feel welcome.
"Can those things happen? Yeah, they’ve already happened. Less than five hours on the job, the new regime has reached out and asked our thoughts. When you’re asked for feedback and you feel like you can give feedback, that’s what a relationship is about. It’s not about just doing what your told or doing exactly what people want. It’s about having conversations back and forth and dialogue. It started off on a good foot (Saturday)."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
