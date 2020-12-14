'It's still raw on these guys' hearts,' Illinois football players brace for season finale after Lovie Smith's firing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The game is still scheduled to happen," center Doug Kramer Jr. said. "The plane is still going to take off. Life goes on when things happen. You’ve just got to battle through the adversity, continue to work hard and try to stay together through tough times."

Said Hansen: “It definitely adds a big challenge to it, I can’t lie. Not that there’s no pressure but there’s a lot less pressure. I think you can be a little more loose and, not that you weren’t having fun before, but maybe have a little bit more fun with it and go into it with that mindset, play football for the guy next to you and enjoy it like that."

Rod Smith, Hansen and Kramer each spoke glowingly of Lovie Smith, but understand the nature of a results-driven business. On Monday morning, Rod Smith spoke with the team. He said his goal was to metaphorically wrap his arms around them.

“It was an array of emotions," he said. "It’s raw. It’s still raw on these guys’ hearts and on their feelings. Everybody is basically moving forward. We’re working through this as best as we can and continuing to push forward to the point where we begin starting and prepping for Penn State."