'It's still raw on these guys' hearts,' Illinois football players brace for season finale after Lovie Smith's firing

CHAMPAIGN — Rod Smith's voice was low as he trudged through questions about his team's final game of what has been a unique season.
He'll enter Saturday's game at Penn State (4.30 p.m., FS1) as the team's interim head coach following Sunday's firing of Lovie Smith after five seasons. Beyond the flight home from Pennsylvania on Saturday, there's not much certainty.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman is searching for a head coach to replace Lovie Smith. The status of coordinators, assistant coaches, seniors who could opt in to one more season, players who elect to transfer and new recruits is all tenuous at best, as is always the case with a coaching change.
On top of all of that, players and coaches are navigating their way through the reality that their leader, the man who recruited the players and hired the coaches has been let go.
“It is emotional," Rod Smith said. "It’s a rollercoaster. It’s one of those things that we understand the job that we signed up for, that’s the profession. Sometimes you get a change of plans. You don’t want it but at the same time it happens.
Logistically, Rod Smith, the team's offensive coordinator, is the interim coach. Defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey will call the defense. Defensive analyst Dylan Roney will continue to work with the defensive ends as Lindsey absorbs more responsibility.
Carson Hall, a graduate assistant who worked with linebackers, will absorb the linebacker coaching job vacated by Miles Smith, Lovie Smith's son. Defensive analyst Ilir Emini will work with the safeties, a position Lovie Smith worked with. Offensive analyst Michael Diangelo will help coach the quarterbacks as Rod Smith absorbs a bigger role.
This is a program in transition, from Saturday's finale and beyond, and rife with the emotion of seeing Lovie Smith get fired.
“A lot of disappointment," said linebacker Jake Hasnen. "It’s sad. Kind of frustrated. Different things like that. At the end of the day, you’ve got to move forward and move on past it. Unfortunately it’s a business, whether anyone wants to say it’s not. College football is a major business. It’s about money and production. We weren’t productive enough when Coach Smith was here. That’s how it had to go."
Illinois (2-5) and Penn State (3-5) have both fallen below expectations they had entering the season. The Illini, though, have to snap back into game mode after an emotional 48-hour stretch of coaching changes and a 28-10 thumping at the hands of Northwestern.
Support Local Journalism
"The game is still scheduled to happen," center Doug Kramer Jr. said. "The plane is still going to take off. Life goes on when things happen. You’ve just got to battle through the adversity, continue to work hard and try to stay together through tough times."
Said Hansen: “It definitely adds a big challenge to it, I can’t lie. Not that there’s no pressure but there’s a lot less pressure. I think you can be a little more loose and, not that you weren’t having fun before, but maybe have a little bit more fun with it and go into it with that mindset, play football for the guy next to you and enjoy it like that."
Rod Smith, Hansen and Kramer each spoke glowingly of Lovie Smith, but understand the nature of a results-driven business. On Monday morning, Rod Smith spoke with the team. He said his goal was to metaphorically wrap his arms around them.
“It was an array of emotions," he said. "It’s raw. It’s still raw on these guys’ hearts and on their feelings. Everybody is basically moving forward. We’re working through this as best as we can and continuing to push forward to the point where we begin starting and prepping for Penn State."
Though Hansen and Kramer weren't specifically recruited by Smith, they've been among the team leaders for the better part of their tenure here. No one on this roster has experienced a coaching change at Illinois.
It's new territory, one that doesn't come with a map to navigate, particularly with one game left in a season that has fallen well short of expectations combined with the weight of a global pandemic that requires social distancing and daily testing to pull off as best as possible.
“It’s definitely different," Kramer said. "It’s a unique situation, one I haven’t been in in five years being here. At this stage, I feel like I’ve gone through a lot of things but this is something completely new to me. This is completely new to everyone on the team.
"Obviously it’s going to be tough to get through but it’s something that has to happen," Kramer said. "Life goes forward. Life goes on. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. At the end of the day you’ve got to keep pushing forward and you can’t get caught up too much in the situation and what’s going on around you."
