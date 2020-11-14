James McCourt's game-winning field goal sends Illinois past Rutgers, to first win of the season

“That was a great feeling," Williams said. "All the work we’ve been doing. We’re steady working. I hit a road bump, a couple battles and I’m still working to be where I want to be but it felt good to get that win and finally get out there to show what I can do."

Williams returned to practice on Wednesday and got the sense he'd start on Thursday before head coach Lovie Smith told him, officially, on Friday. Both Smith and offensive coordinator Rod Smith raved about Williams' performance in training camp and his ability to make people miss. He powered a running game that accounted for 338 of Illinois' 442 total yards. Running back Chase Brown also ran for 134 yards.

The last time Illinois had two rushers with over 100 yards was against Minnesota, Nov. 3, 2018, with RB Reggie Corbin (213) and QB A.J. Bush, Jr. (127).

“When you can make a defender miss in the open field the way Isaiah can, I mean he’s the best guy on our team as far as making you miss in the open field, that’s tough duty," Lovie Smith said. "When you have a running back, Isaiah of course was outstanding. Chase Brown, I thought, was also."

The offense was, at times, bailed out by Illinois' takeaway-driven defense, particularly in the second half.