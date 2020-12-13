Lovie Smith fired as Illinois football coach

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith has been relieved as the head coach at Illinois, the program announced on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will coach the final game of the season, which has yet to be announced.

“Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service,” Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakeable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered.

“Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in Coach Smith’s tenure. To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required. I will always look fondly on the time Lovie and I have spent together. I wish him and MaryAnne nothing but the best.”