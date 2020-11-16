Lovie Smith: Illinois has 'great options at the quarterback position' going into Nebraska game

Williams took the starting spot on Saturday against Rutgers.

“Obviously we were pleased with how Isaiah played," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "We’ve seen that type of performances in practice. It was good to see it carry over to a game. We were thrilled about that.

“Moving forward, once again, I’ve always said we always want to have at least three guys ready to play. We’re trying to get three guys ready. You play one at a time? Do you play two at a time? I think it all depends. It depends the situation, depends on flow of the game, all those types of things; how hot a guy is. All of those guys have to be ready for when their opportunity is called, to be ready to step in and play.

“We’ll see how it goes this week and go from there. I don’t want to elaborate too much. At the same time, we’ve got to let everything play out, move forward and see how it goes this week."

Peters started against Wisconsin but Rod Smith had packages in play to get Williams — who Lovie Smith said is the best on the team at making defenders miss in the open field — into the game. Rod Smith said there's dialogue after every practice and game with his position groups about what worked and what didn't work. Transparency, he said, is present.