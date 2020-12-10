Lovie Smith on rivalry games: 'There’s a team you want to beat a little bit more than everybody else'

CHAMPAIGN — Want Lovie Smith to open up? Bring up Big Sandy, Texas, and the high school football team he starred on in the mid 1970s.
Smith, Illinois' head football coach, is generally averse to talking about himself, but Big Sandy holds a special place. Ask him about it and he'll rave about the town and the school — from the early mornings in the country to the football team that won three straight state championships with him at middle linebacker.
During Smith's days in Big Sandy, the big rivals were Hawkins and Winona. As Chicago Bears' coach, it was the Green Bay Packers.
On Saturday, Illinois (2-4) travels to Northwestern (5-1), which is ranked No. 14 in the most recent College Football Playoff polls. In terms of rivalries — real or manufactured — this is the closest the Illini have. This isn't Ohio State-Michigan, Purdue-Indiana, Alabama-Georgia or Texas-Oklahoma; but for the two teams that operate inside the same conference and state, this constitutes a rivalry game.
The Wildcats have won five straight and seven of the last eight, meaning Smith has never beaten Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
“There’s nothing like rivalry week, no matter what level of football you play, there’s a team you want to beat a little bit more than everybody else," Smith said. "That’s definitely the case this week."
Smith maintains that players can rattle off their successes, or lack thereof, against their rivals at all levels. Hawkins and Winona were both within about five miles of Big Sandy, but in 1975, were no match for Big Sandy High — widely regarded as one of the best high school football teams Texas has ever seen. The defense allowed just 15 points and the school capped off a dominating, unbeaten season with a state championship.
“In order for you to be talked about for years to come, you have to do well in your rival game," Smith said in a Zoom interview with beat reporters. "Of course, I’m kind of legendary in high school down there in Big Sandy. Of course, I wouldn’t talk on this unless I knew you guys like I knew y'all right now.
“The rival game, when I was in the NFL, one of the questions I asked the guys always was, ‘How did you do against your rival? What was your record against your rival?’ Normally, the best of what someone is, you get at that rivalry game. It’s kind of as simple as that."
Support Local Journalism
Smith's assertion holds some weight. Linebacker Milo Eifler went to Bishop O'Dowd, a private school in Oakland, Calif. That rival? San Leandro Pirates, who Eifler was 1-1 against.
Defensive back Devon Witherspoon, who went to Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla., said the game against rival Escambia High School was the talk of the town. And yeah, Witherspoon said it was personal and they "got after" Escambia.
Wide receiver Casey Washington went to high school in Pflugerville, Texas, where his team struggled against Hendrickson High School.
Every school and community has those types of rivals, and when asked to relive those moments, players' faces light up.
In college, Eifler said, it's more about respect.
At 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2), Illinois will go out on Ryan Field in Evanston and seek to break a five-game losing streak to their rival. Smith generally refers to the Wildcats as "the team up north" or "the team in purple," even though he has a longstanding friendship with Fitzgerald and Northwestern offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian.
Rivalries have a way of getting Smith to talk about his past playing days and can send players down memory lane to their own high school rivalries. The rivalry against the Wildcats? Count Eifler in as someone who will lean all the way into it.
"We talked about how we should have beat them last year," Eifler said. "When it comes this time, we’re going up there to their house. I hate the color purple. It’s disgusting. Northwestern is an awful school. Evanston? I don’t even know where that is. We have to come in there with a focused mindset and take care of business.
"There’s always a chip on your shoulder with rivalry week. It’s good that they’re in state and we get to beat up on our little brothers, but we have to win the game first. Everything that we need to do starts in practice and we need to prepare everyday in order to beat them Saturday."
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!