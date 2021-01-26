Meet Bret Bielema’s first Illinois coaching staff, which has an emphasis on assistants with Big Ten and in-state connections

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has completed his coaching staff, which will be tasked with rebuilding the program. It’s a mix of experienced veterans, young up-and-comers and a holdover from the previous staff.

There’s an emphasis on coaches with Big Ten and in-state connections. Illinois has struggled with in-state recruiting in recent years.

Both sides of the ball have plenty of work ahead after the Illini went 2-6 this past season under Lovie Smith, whom Bielema replaced Dec. 19. Here’s a look at Bielema’s 10 assistant coaches.

Tony Petersen, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Tony Petersen will oversee a unit that ranked 111th nationally in scoring (20.2 points per game), 114th in passing (152.9 yards per game) and 119th in red-zone scoring (69.2%).

Petersen — who has coordinated offenses at Appalachian State (2020), East Carolina (2016-18) and Louisiana Tech (2013-15) — said he’s not locked in to one style of offense, but his quarterbacks mostly will work out of the shotgun with a “modern-day spread look.”