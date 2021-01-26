Meet Bret Bielema’s first Illinois coaching staff, which has an emphasis on assistants with Big Ten and in-state connections

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has completed his coaching staff, which will be tasked with rebuilding the program. It’s a mix of experienced veterans, young up-and-comers and a holdover from the previous staff.
There’s an emphasis on coaches with Big Ten and in-state connections. Illinois has struggled with in-state recruiting in recent years.
Both sides of the ball have plenty of work ahead after the Illini went 2-6 this past season under Lovie Smith, whom Bielema replaced Dec. 19. Here’s a look at Bielema’s 10 assistant coaches.
Tony Petersen, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Tony Petersen will oversee a unit that ranked 111th nationally in scoring (20.2 points per game), 114th in passing (152.9 yards per game) and 119th in red-zone scoring (69.2%).
Petersen — who has coordinated offenses at Appalachian State (2020), East Carolina (2016-18) and Louisiana Tech (2013-15) — said he’s not locked in to one style of offense, but his quarterbacks mostly will work out of the shotgun with a “modern-day spread look.”
“We’re going to be in 11 (one back, one tight end, three wideouts) and 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends, two wideouts), but that doesn’t mean we’re going to have everybody packed in the box,” he told reporters after he was hired. “We’re going to be spread out at times. We might be a little bit big at times. Our guys are going to know what they’re doing, but we’re going to show a lot of eye candy on some stuff and (catch) the defense’s eyes.”
Petersen has extensive Big Ten experience at Minnesota, where he served as co-offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1999 to 2006. The former Marshall quarterback was an offensive analyst at Missouri in 2019.
Ryan Walters, defensive coordinator
Ryan Walters also has a connection to Missouri, spending the last six seasons with the Tigers, including the last three as defensive coordinator. They They ranked 14th nationally in total defense in 2019 (312 ypg), 17th in scoring defense (19.4 ppg) and eighth in passing defense (179.3 ypg).
Walters, a former safety for Colorado, has coached defensive backs at Memphis (2014), North Texas (2013) and Arizona (2011) in addition to graduate and student assistant stints at Oklahoma, Arizona and Colorado.
He didn’t specify a scheme when he met with reporters but indicated the Illini defense would be aggressive.
That unit needs an overhaul after ranking last in the Big Ten in total defense (467.3 ypg) and rushing defense (230.1 ypg) and 13th in scoring defense (34.9 ppg).
“What I’ve learned throughout my career is you’ve got to do what’s best suited for your roster and not try to make your roster do what you want them to do,” Walters said. “From a philosophy standpoint, I’m a believer in making quarterbacks throw in tight windows, I like to close the middle of the field and I like to confuse and harass the quarterback.
“Those are the aspects of defensive football that I believe in. Now, how you do that, you can get to that in different ways from different fronts, different disguises and different schemes.”
Andy Buh, linebackers
In Bret Bielema’s last season at Wisconsin, Andy Buh helped him lead the Badgers to the Big Ten championship as their linebackers coach.
Buh spent last season as Arizona’s outside linebackers coach after four years as a Big Ten defensive coordinator at Rutgers (2019) and Maryland (2016-18). In his 23 years as a college coach, Buh also has coordinated defenses at California (2013), Nevada (2010-11) and Stanford (2008-09).
The California native has been on a coaching tour lately. Each of his last three stops (Arizona in 2020, Rutgers in 2019 and Maryland in 2018) resulted in a head coach firing.
Aaron Henry, defensive backs
Aaron Henry was an All-Big Ten defensive back for Bret Bielema at Wisconsin (2007-11), helping the Badgers win two Big Ten titles and appear in the Rose Bowl as a junior and senior.
He also started his coaching career under Bielema as a graduate assistant for Arkansas in 2014-15. He moved on to coach defensive backs at Rutgers in 2016, North Carolina State in 2017-19 and Vanderbilt last season.
Terrance Jamison, defensive line
Terrance Jamison is another former player and assistant under Bret Bielema who is rejoining him.
A Riverdale native and Thornton graduate, Jamison played defensive line for Wisconsin in 2005-07 before knee injuries ended his career. He served as a student assistant for the Badgers in 2008-09, then returned to Madison as a defensive quality control assistant and graduate assistant working with the linebackers in 2011-12.
He spent last season as Purdue’s defensive line coach after holding the same position at Air Force (2019), Texas Tech (2017-18) and Florida Atlantic (2014-16).
Kevin Kane, outside linebackers
Kevin Kane, the final assistant Bret Bielema hired last week, is reconnecting with the man who gave him his earliest opportunities in coaching.
Kane worked as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin in 2008-09 and remained on staff as a video coordinator in 2010 under Bielema. Since then he has gained a strong reputation in the business and reportedly was a candidate for the head coaching opening at Northern Illinois in 2019.
Kane spent the last three seasons as SMU’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He served two stints at NIU, overseeing various position groups in 2011-14 and as defensive coordinator in 2016-17. In between, he was the linebackers coach in 2015 at Kansas, his alma mater.
George McDonald, wide receivers
George McDonald, a former Illini receiver, returns to Champaign after six seasons as North Carolina State’s wide receivers coach.
He crossed paths before with Bret Bielema, who hired McDonald to be his receivers coach at Arkansas when Bielema took over in December 2012. But McDonald instead accepted an offer a few weeks later to be offensive coordinator at Syracuse. Before that he coached wide receivers at Miami (2011-12), for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and at Minnesota (2007-08) and was offensive coordinator at Western Michigan (2005-06).
McDonald’s first coaching job was at Northern Illinois in 2001-03.
He’ll have a personal interest in bringing success to Illinois. He was a four-year letter-winner for the Illini (1994-97), completing his career with 57 catches for 589 yards and four touchdowns and leading the Big Ten with 736 kickoff return yards in 1996.
Bart Miller, offensive line
Like others on the Illinois staff, Bart Miller’s first full-time coaching gig was under Bret Bielema. He was Bielema’s offensive line coach in 2012 at Wisconsin after serving as a graduate assistant the previous season.
An Elk Grove graduate, Miller went on to coach the offensive lines at New Mexico State (2013), Florida Atlantic (2014-15), Minnesota (2016), Ohio (2018) and Wyoming (2019-20) as well as coaching tight ends at Air Force in 2017.
“I want this to be an O-line school,” Miller said after being hired at Illinois.
He inherits a veteran group that includes returning starters Alex Palczewski, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe and Verdis Brown plus Blake Jeresaty, a former FCS All-American at Wofford who missed the 2020 season with a shoulder injury.
Ben Miller, tight ends/special teams
Ben Miller comes to Champaign after 14 seasons as an assistant at Air Force, his alma mater.
He also has some familiarity with Illinois after a 2006 stint as an offensive graduate assistant under former Illini coach Ron Zook.
Miller was an all-conference offensive lineman at Air Force, graduating in 2002, and has spent most of his coaching career there, overseeing tight ends, running backs and special teams.
Cory Patterson, running backs
Cory Patterson was one of the more successful recruiters on Lovie Smith’s staff, but he also is known as a bright mind in the film room and for his ability to connect with players.
He is the lone holdover Bret Bielema kept from the Smith regime. Patterson enters his fourth season at Illinois, moving from coaching tight ends the previous three seasons to running backs under Bielema.
Smith hired him from St. Louis powerhouse Trinity Catholic High School, where Patterson had been the head coach for three years and won the 2016 state title.
He has been able to establish recruiting ties in St. Louis and Illinois. Several of his former players have come to Champaign, including quarterback Isaiah Williams and linebacker Shammond Cooper.
“After meeting Cory a few weeks ago, I came away impressed with his passion for coaching and the Illini family,” Bielema said after announcing he had retained Patterson.