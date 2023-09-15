DECATUR — After a rough start to the season, the Millikin football team hopes the work it did during the bye week to get things sorted out pays off with College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) play beginning.

Millikin will host Washington University-St. Louis at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Millikin lost its season opener 31-0 at Illinois College on September 3. The Big Blue were limited to 110 yards of total offense while Illinois College racked up 572 yards. The Millikin defense was led by Wasiu Lawal with 10 tackles. Sean Steele had nine tackles with one interception. Christopher Montgomery had seven tackles including three tackles for a loss.

Washington University-St. Louis opened its 2023 season with a 44-27 win at Hendrix on September 3. The Bears finished with 397 yards of total offense (120 rushing, 277 passing).

Offensively, Matt Rush went 15-for-23 with four touchdowns and 277 yards. Kenneth Hamilton led the Bears' running game with 63 yards on 10 attempts. Collin Goldberg led WashU's receivers with 95 yards on five catches with a touchdown. Defensively, Andrew Dotson had nine total tackles (7 solo, 2 assists) and Salomon Dessalines had eight total tackles (3 solo, 5 assists), an interception and 1.5 tackles-for-loss.

Last year, Millikin opened the CCIW season at Washington University-St. Louis. The Bears controlled the game, winning 54-7. WashU jumped out to a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, with a 30-yard interception returned for a touchdown, a safety, and two offensive touchdowns.

Millikin recorded 192 yards of total offense. WashU posted 391 yards of total offense, with 290 of those coming in the air.

This will be the 10th meeting between Millikin and WashU — the Bears lead the series, 6-3, and have won the last two.